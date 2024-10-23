The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 51 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 683,040 soldiers.
- Over the last day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 1,400 Russian enemy invaders, including 9 tanks and 51 artillery systems.
- 166 combat clashes were recorded at the front, where Ukrainian defense forces repelled enemy assaults in various directions.
- Defense forces managed to repel attacks near Golubivka, Pischany, Grekivka, Lysivka and other settlements.
- The defenders repelled 56 assaults, the greatest concentration of enemy attacks was observed near Selidovoy and other settlements.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 9,088 (+9) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,229 (+30) units;
artillery systems — 19,674 (+51) units;
RSZV — 1234 units;
air defense equipment — 981 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,489 (+85) units;
cruise missiles — 2,625 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,217 (+106) units;
special equipment — 3509 (+10) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 13. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Golubivka, Pishchany, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, and Lozova.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terni and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Bondarne.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 47 attacks near Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Gostroy, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.
