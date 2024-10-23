The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,400 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and 51 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 683,040 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,460 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 9,088 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,229 (+30) units;

artillery systems — 19,674 (+51) units;

RSZV — 1234 units;

air defense equipment — 981 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,489 (+85) units;

cruise missiles — 2,625 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,217 (+106) units;

special equipment — 3509 (+10) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 166 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 13. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Golubivka, Pishchany, Petropavlivka, Kolisnikivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 14 times near Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terni and Torsky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an attempt by the invaders to advance towards the settlement of Bondarne.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the invaders tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promin, Lysivka, and Selidove settlements. Our defenders repelled 56 assaults. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy.