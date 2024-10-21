The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders, 24 tanks and an air defense system

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 680,230 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders and 24 tanks, continuing to eliminate soldiers of the enemy army.
- The armed forces of Ukraine are actively operating at the front, 197 combat clashes per day have been recorded.
- The defense forces repelled 46 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky direction, concentrating the main efforts on restraining the enemy in various areas.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 680,230 soldiers.
- The Ukrainian military continues to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction, trying to prevent a breakthrough into the defensive lines.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 9,071 (+24) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 18,175 (+64) units;
artillery systems — 19,589 (+24) units;
RSZV — 1232 units;
air defense equipment — 979 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,333 (+46) units;
cruise missiles — 2,624 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,034 (+47) units;
special equipment — 3479 (+3) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 197 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Golubivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Pischany, Vyshnevo, and Novoosynovo.
In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 20 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the districts of Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadovo, Terniv, Zarychny, and Serebryansky forestry.
The enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
Defense forces continue to restrain the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction. Occupants tried 59 times to break through the Ukrainian defense lines in the areas of the settlements of Hirnyk, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhivka, Kostyantynivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, Kurakhove, Vodyane.
