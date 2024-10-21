The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,700 Russian invaders, 24 tanks and an air defense system

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 680,230 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,710 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 9,071 (+24) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 18,175 (+64) units;

artillery systems — 19,589 (+24) units;

RSZV — 1232 units;

air defense equipment — 979 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,333 (+46) units;

cruise missiles — 2,624 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 27,034 (+47) units;

special equipment — 3479 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 197 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 12. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Golubivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Pischany, Vyshnevo, and Novoosynovo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 20 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the districts of Grekivka, Novomykhailivka, Yampolivka, Novosadovo, Terniv, Zarychny, and Serebryansky forestry.

The enemy tried to advance five times in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

46 attacks, this number over the past day, were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Mykhailivka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Novotroitske and Suhy Yar. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Selidovoy and Promeny, where 22 and 9 skirmishes took place, respectively. Share