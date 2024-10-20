The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 39 self-propelled guns

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 678,520 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 9,047 (+12) units;

armored combat vehicles — 18,111 (+39) units;

artillery systems — 19,565 (+17) units;

RSZV — 1232 units;

air defense equipment — 978 units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 329 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,287 (+57) units;

cruise missiles — 2,624 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,987 (+41) units;

special equipment — 3476 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terni and Serebryanka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyna.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 27 assaults in the areas of settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promeny and Selidovoy, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy. Share