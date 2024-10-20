The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 39 self-propelled guns
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 39 self-propelled guns

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 39 self-propelled guns
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 678,520 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 12 tanks and 39 self-propelled guns during military operations.
  • During the day, information was received from the front about 164 combat clashes, where Ukrainian forces repelled enemy attacks in various directions.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine exceeds 670,000 soldiers.
  • Ukrainian forces have successfully eliminated the equipment and technical support of Russian troops.
  • The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near the settlement of Selidove.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 9,047 (+12) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 18,111 (+39) units;

  • artillery systems — 19,565 (+17) units;

  • RSZV — 1232 units;

  • air defense equipment — 978 units;

  • aircraft — 369 units;

  • helicopters — 329 units;

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,287 (+57) units;

  • cruise missiles — 2,624 (+1) units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,987 (+41) units;

  • special equipment — 3476 (+3) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 164 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was 16. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Kolisnikivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova.

  • In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 11 times near Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terni and Serebryanka.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched four attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyna.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 27 assaults in the areas of settlements of Myrolyubivka, Promeny and Selidovoy, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 60 attacks near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelany Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Maksimilianivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Godges noted the successful tactics of the General Staff of the AFU at the front
Godges
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: there have been 71 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The AFU
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: the AFU eliminated 97 occupiers of the Russian Federation in the Pokrovsky direction
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?