General Staff: there have been 71 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/19/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Senkivka, Chernihiv region, suffered from terrorist attacks by enemy artillery, the enemy dropped four aerial bombs on Shostka, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The enemy also carried out 24 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 34 anti-aircraft missiles.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, launched an attack in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyny, dropped guided aerial bombs on Toretsk and Katerynivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults on the positions of our troops near Andriivka and Stupochky. Enemy attacks repulsed.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terniv and Serebryanka districts. The fighting continues.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced nine times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova, five skirmishes are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defense.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the defense lines of the Ukrainian army in the Staritsa and Vovchansk areas six times. Currently, fighting is ongoing in four locations.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made eight attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the Myrolyubivka, Promeny, and Selidovoy areas. The defense forces are restraining the onslaught, and so far have repelled five enemy attacks, three attacks are still in progress. Enemy losses are being refined.

Fighting continues near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelanno Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Mksimilyanivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka in the Kurakhiv direction. According to detailed information, seven out of 21 attacks by the occupying army were repelled in this area today. Fierce battles are taking place.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, twice attacked the positions of our units near Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka. Two skirmishes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Bogoyavlenka with a guided aerial bomb.

In the Orihiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attempts by the occupiers to attack our positions near Malaya Tokmachka.