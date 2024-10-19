General Staff: there have been 71 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation at the front is characterized by special activity of the enemy in the Kurakhiv, Kupyan and Pokrovsky directions. In total, 71 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- There have been 71 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Army in various directions as reported by the General Staff.
- The enemy has shown special activity in Kurakhiv, Kupyan, and Pokrovsky directions, with ongoing fighting in multiple locations.
- Ukrainian troops are standing firm in defensive positions, repelling enemy attacks and maintaining their defense.
- The Russian invasion has led to substantial combat losses for the aggressor, including personnel, tanks, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- The update includes details on specific directions such as Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lymansky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, Kurakhiv, Vremivsk, Orihiv, and Dnieper, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing conflicts.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 19
Operational information as of 16:00 on 10/19/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Senkivka, Chernihiv region, suffered from terrorist attacks by enemy artillery, the enemy dropped four aerial bombs on Shostka, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded. The enemy also carried out 24 airstrikes on the territory of the Kursk region, using 34 anti-aircraft missiles.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers stormed the defense lines of the Ukrainian army in the Staritsa and Vovchansk areas six times. Currently, fighting is ongoing in four locations.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced nine times on the positions of our units in the areas of Kucherivka, Kolisnykyvka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova, five skirmishes are ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers continue to maintain their defense.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army launched five attacks on Ukrainian positions in the Novomykhailivka, Grekivka, Terniv and Serebryanka districts. The fighting continues.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults on the positions of our troops near Andriivka and Stupochky. Enemy attacks repulsed.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, launched an attack in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyny, dropped guided aerial bombs on Toretsk and Katerynivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made eight attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the Myrolyubivka, Promeny, and Selidovoy areas. The defense forces are restraining the onslaught, and so far have repelled five enemy attacks, three attacks are still in progress. Enemy losses are being refined.
Fighting continues near Zoryanyi, Novodmytrivka, Zhelanno Drugo, Hirnyk, Georgiyivka, Mksimilyanivka, Antonivka, and Katerynivka in the Kurakhiv direction. According to detailed information, seven out of 21 attacks by the occupying army were repelled in this area today. Fierce battles are taking place.
In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, twice attacked the positions of our units near Novoukrainka and Bogoyavlenka. Two skirmishes are ongoing. Enemy aircraft attacked Bogoyavlenka with a guided aerial bomb.
In the Orihiv direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attempts by the occupiers to attack our positions near Malaya Tokmachka.
In the Dnieper direction, the aggressor does not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions, so today he has carried out five offensive actions, currently one battle continues.
Losses of the Russian army as of October 19, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from February 24, 2022 to October 19, 2024 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 677,180 (+1,380) people,
tanks — 9,035 (+8) units,
armored combat vehicles — 18,072 (+19) units,
artillery systems — 19,548 (+15) units,
RSZV — 1,232 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369(+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,230 (+78) units,
cruise missiles — 2,623 (+3) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,946 (+38) units,
special equipment — 3,473 (+25) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-