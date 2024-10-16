General Staff: the most active combat clashes between the AFU and the army of the Russian Federation take place in the Kurakhiv direction

The defense forces continue to resolutely oppose the enemy's attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. By this time, the number of combat clashes had increased to 97. The enemy is currently operating most actively in the Kurakhiv direction, where almost half of all attacks were carried out.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 16

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 16/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The invaders use aviation and artillery, hitting the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In particular, the areas of Pokrovka and Karpovichi settlements came under artillery fire. The aggressor also carried out airstrikes near Budivelny.

According to the available information, today the Russian aviation has struck seven strikes on the Kursk region, dropping nine guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa area four times. The situation is under control.

Seven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction : near Kucherivka, Pischany, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Vyshnevo. Two attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces, five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Terni and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been ten clashes in this direction, and the battle near Grekivka is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack near Stupochy. Enemy aircraft attacked Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked near Toretsk. The aggressor's aircraft bombarded Toretsk and Katerynivka, and the occupiers also fired at Druzhba with unguided air missiles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made eight attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Promin and Selidove districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled five enemy attacks, three clashes are still ongoing.

It is the hottest today in the Kurakhiv direction , where invaders have attacked our units 42 times since the beginning of the day. They are trying to advance in the vicinity of Zoryanyi, Zhelany Drugo, Izmailivka, Novodmytrivka, Hirnyk, Novoselidivka, Georgiivka, and Katerynivka. Sixteen attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces, and the fighting continues.

One assault of the enemy was repulsed in the Vremivsk direction , and a battle near Zolotaya Niva is currently ongoing. Russian unguided rockets exploded near Novodarivka.

In the Orihiv direction, a battle is taking place near Malaya Tokmachka.

In the Dnieper direction, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks on the positions of our troops.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,450 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed: