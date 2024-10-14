General Staff: there have been 107 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. At this time, 107 military clashes took place.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defense forces are holding back Russian occupiers through steadfast defense and successful counterattacks in 107 military clashes.
- The General Staff reported the elimination of 1,260 Russian invaders and destruction of a significant amount of enemy equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more.
- Detailed operational information includes enemy attacks on various Ukrainian settlements, ongoing battles in multiple directions, and successful defense efforts across different front lines.
- Losses of the Russian army include thousands of units of tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and other equipment, highlighting the effectiveness of Ukrainian defense forces.
- The dynamic situation on the front lines showcases the resilience and determination of Ukrainian soldiers in repelling enemy attacks and maintaining defensive positions in the face of ongoing aggression.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 14
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on October 14, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Today, in particular, the communities of Basivka and Myropyllya suffered from the fire of enemy artillery and mortars in Sumy Oblast. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of the settlements of Revyakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, dropping ten anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on Garbuzy.
In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova and Vyshnevo. 14 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Novoosynovo and Kivsharivka with eight guided aerial bombs.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions during the day near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. Eleven battles have ended, ten more are in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.
The occupying troops continue to look for opportunities to break through our defenses near Verkhnyokamyanskyi in the Siverskyi direction. Two engagements ended without success for the enemy.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, two more enemy assaults are continuing.
In the Toretsk direction, three assault operations are underway in the Shcherbinivka area. The enemy is using aviation — it struck Toretsk with a KAB.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Selidovoy, Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretsk, and Novogrodivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 29 times in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Vodiane settlements. 18 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. In addition, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Illinka.
The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Vremivsk and Gulyaipilsk directions , but about 60 NARs struck Novodarivka.
In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilivka. One battle is still going on.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy was defeated, attacking the defensive lines of the Ukrainians twice.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,260 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,975 (+5) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,895 (+19) units,
artillery systems — 19,421 (+11) units,
RSZV — 1,231 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 978 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369(+0) units,
helicopters — 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 17,009 (+17) units,
cruise missiles — 2619 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,622 (+38) units,
special equipment — 3,437 (+2) units.
