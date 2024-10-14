General Staff: there have been 107 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on October 14, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, in particular, the communities of Basivka and Myropyllya suffered from the fire of enemy artillery and mortars in Sumy Oblast. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of the settlements of Revyakine, Budivelne, Sosnivka, dropping ten anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces 16 times in the areas of Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova and Vyshnevo. 14 clashes are still ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Novoosynovo and Kivsharivka with eight guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy dropped two guided aerial bombs on Garbuzy.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions during the day near the settlements of Novoyehorivka, Grekivka, Nevske, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and Zarichne. Eleven battles have ended, ten more are in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

The occupying troops continue to look for opportunities to break through our defenses near Verkhnyokamyanskyi in the Siverskyi direction. Two engagements ended without success for the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled one attack by Russian invaders near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, two more enemy assaults are continuing.

In the Toretsk direction, three assault operations are underway in the Shcherbinivka area. The enemy is using aviation — it struck Toretsk with a KAB.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 18 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Myrolyubivka, Promenya, Myrnograd, Lysivka, Selidovoy, Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretsk, and Novogrodivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 29 times in the areas of Izmailivka, Hirnyk, Zoryane, Kurakhivka, Tsukuryne, Novodmytrivka, Novoselidivka, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Vodiane settlements. 18 attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed. In addition, the enemy dropped an aerial bomb on Illinka.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Vremivsk and Gulyaipilsk directions , but about 60 NARs struck Novodarivka.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces twice stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilivka. One battle is still going on.