General Staff: there have been more than 90 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

On October 10, it was the hottest at the front in the Lyman, Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. In total, since the beginning of the day, there have been more than 90 clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 10

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 10/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

Systematic insidious attacks by the enemy's artillery and aircraft on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions do not stop. In addition, the enemy struck the areas of Golyshivske and Richki settlements with anti-aircraft missiles, dropping a total of five aerial bombs.

According to available information, on October 10, the Russians carried out six air strikes on the Kursk region with 7 air bombs.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers twice stormed the defense lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk region.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy actively advanced five times on the positions of our units in the areas of Synkivka, Lozova, Kolisnikivka, and Stepova Novoselivka. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly defending, battles are taking place in two locations. The occupier carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy and Podoliy.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Ploshanka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Torsky and in Serebryansky forest. Nine clashes have ended, 12 more are ongoing. Yampil and Lyman were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs, the enemy used unguided aerial missiles in Serebryan Forestry.

In the Siversky direction near Verkhnyokamyansk, the defenders of the Ukrainian land repelled four attacks of the occupying army.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults on the positions of our troops near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Chasovoy Yar and Stupochky. At the moment, there is one battle going on. The situation is under control.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to four. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the area of Toretsk and Shcherbinivka, where the Defense Forces repulsed two attacks, and two skirmishes are still ongoing. The occupiers actively use aviation in this direction, in particular, the regions of Toretsk and Katerynivka are bombarded.

Since the beginning of the day in the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy has already made 15 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions near the settlements of Selidove, Krutiy Yar, Promin, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, and Kalynov. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled 14 enemy attacks so far. Enemy losses are being refined.

Fighting continues near Novoselydivka, Kreminnaya Balka, Tsukuryny, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka in the Kurakhiv direction. According to updated information, nine attacks by the occupying army have been repulsed today, and three attacks are still ongoing.

On the Vremivskyi direction, the enemy is attacking in the direction of the Epiphany. Three enemy assaults have already been repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers, four clashes continue.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers made two unsuccessful attempts to attack our units near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny. Also today, enemy aviation struck Zaporizhzhia with three aerial bombs.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy tried three times to knock out Ukrainian soldiers from their positions, one battle is ongoing.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,080 Russian invaders during the day of October 9, and the following equipment was destroyed: