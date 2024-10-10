The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and 41 artillery systems per day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and 41 artillery systems per day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and 41 artillery systems per day
Читати українською

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 665,200 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and 41 artillery systems within one day.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army already exceeds 665,200 dead soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
  • During the last day, 149 combat clashes were recorded, where Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks of the occupiers in various areas.
  • At the front, the activity of enemy forces is concentrated in separate settlements and combat directions.
  • Ukrainian defenders also repelled a number of enemy attacks in different directions, including 25 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,945 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,765 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 19,263 (+41) units,

  • RSZV — 1,225 (+2) units,

  • air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,

  • aircraft — 369(+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,767 (+49) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2619 (+1) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,314 (+74) units,

  • special equipment — 3,386 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 17. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshnevo, Novoosynovo, Zeleny Gay and Kruglyakivka.

  • In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske settlements.

  • With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbinivka and Dilyivka areas in the Toretsk direction.

25 attacks over the past day were repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the vicinity of Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretsky, Myrolyubivka, Krutoy Yar, Promen, Lysivka, and Sukhoi Yar. The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated in the areas of Selidovoy, where 13 skirmishes took place, in addition, the enemy bombed Yablunivka, Kalinovka, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Aleksandro-Kalynovka, and Chunyshyne, dropping more than a dozen guided aerial bombs.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian artillery installation "Pion" with HIMARS — video
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian artillery installation "Pion" with HIMARS — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
General Staff: the most active clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army took place in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tank

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?