The Armed Forces destroyed more than a thousand Russian invaders and 41 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 665,200 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,945 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,765 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 19,263 (+41) units,

RSZV — 1,225 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 976 (+3) units,

aircraft — 369(+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,767 (+49) units,

cruise missiles — 2619 (+1) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,314 (+74) units,

special equipment — 3,386 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 149 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The number of combat clashes per day in the Kupyansk direction reached 17. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Vyshnevo, Novoosynovo, Zeleny Gay and Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 18 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Grekivka, Andriivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Katerynivka and Torske settlements.

With the support of bomber aircraft, the enemy tried to advance nine times in the Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbinivka and Dilyivka areas in the Toretsk direction.