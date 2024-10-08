The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 662,970 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian military destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders and almost 50 artillery systems in the last day.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine is 662,970 soldiers.
- During the past 24 hours, 172 combat clashes were recorded at the front. The most active enemy attacks were observed in the Kupyan and Lyman directions.
- In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka, while aviation support was sent.
- In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy tried 37 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops in the areas of Tsukuryny, Hirnyk and other settlements.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,940 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,740 (+30) units,
artillery systems — 19,203 (+47) units,
RSZV — 1223 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 973 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,686 (+43) units,
cruise missiles — 2,618 (+3) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,185 (+83) units,
special equipment — 3,373 (+9) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 172 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The main efforts of the invaders were made in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruglyakivka.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers near Makiivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, and in Serebryansk Forest.
In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Tsukuryny, Zhelany Drugy, Hirnyk, Novoselidivka, Gostroy, Georgiyivka, and Katerynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 37 times.