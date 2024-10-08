The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 occupiers of the Russian Federation and almost 50 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 662,970 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,940 (+7) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,740 (+30) units,

artillery systems — 19,203 (+47) units,

RSZV — 1223 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 973 (+1) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,686 (+43) units,

cruise missiles — 2,618 (+3) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,185 (+83) units,

special equipment — 3,373 (+9) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 172 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 25 times. The main efforts of the invaders were made in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 attacks by the occupiers near Makiivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, and in Serebryansk Forest.

In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 26 assault and offensive operations. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Lysivka and Selidovoy, where it carried out more than half of its attacks. In addition, attempts by the occupiers to advance were stopped near Novotoretsk, Kalinovoy, Krutoy Yar, Novogrodivka, and Mykolaivka, Donetsk region.