The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun Pion and KAMAZ with its ammunition. It happened in the Lysychansk district.
How the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian Pion self-propelled guns
As noted, in the area of Lysychansk, our defenders destroyed a 203-mm 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled gun with a well-aimed artillery strike.
At the time of the impact, projectiles were being unloaded from the KamAZ machine next to the 2C7 "Pion".
By the way, in 1990 there were 347 such installations in the arsenals of the Soviet Army, now in the Russian Federation there are 125 "Pions" and their "Malka" modification, and in Ukraine 20, not counting those that are in warehouses.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day
As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,940 (+7) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,740 (+30) units,
artillery systems — 19,203 (+47) units,
RSZV — 1223 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 973 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,686 (+43) units,
cruise missiles — 2,618 (+3) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,185 (+83) units,
special equipment — 3,373 (+9) units.
