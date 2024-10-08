The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Russian artillery installation "Pion" with HIMARS — video

The Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun Pion and KAMAZ with its ammunition. It happened in the Lysychansk district.

How the Armed Forces destroyed the Russian Pion self-propelled guns

As noted, in the area of Lysychansk, our defenders destroyed a 203-mm 2S7 "Pion" self-propelled gun with a well-aimed artillery strike.

We all love magic. Focus on the disappearance of KamAZ from the BC, which came to visit "Pion", is demonstrated by mr. Himars. This magical moment was kindly filmed for family viewing, says the description of the video. Share

At the time of the impact, projectiles were being unloaded from the KamAZ machine next to the 2C7 "Pion".

By the way, in 1990 there were 347 such installations in the arsenals of the Soviet Army, now in the Russian Federation there are 125 "Pions" and their "Malka" modification, and in Ukraine 20, not counting those that are in warehouses.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

As noted by the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,340 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment: