The occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. The areas of Bunyakine, Pavlivka, Uhroidy, Stepok and Pokrovka settlements came under artillery fire. Yablunivka, Katerynivka and Obody were hit by airstrikes. So far, the enemy has dropped ten anti-tank missiles on Sumy Oblast.

According to the available information, the Russian aviation made 12 strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 16 guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa and Vovchansk areas, so far all enemy attacks have been repulsed.

15 times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Glushkivka, Lozova and Kruglyakivka settlements. Five attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces, ten clashes are ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Makiivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, and in the Serebryansk forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 16 clashes in this direction, 11 of them are still ongoing. The occupier hit Tverdokhlibovo and Serebryansk forestry with unguided air missiles.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault near Stupochy. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking the area of Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles.