General Staff: there have been 88 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation at the front remains tense. As of 4:00 p.m. on October 7, the number of combat clashes between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers has increased to 88. The hottest is now in the Lyman, Kupyan, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- Current conflict status: 88 combat clashes reported between AFU and Russian army.
- Intense battles in Lyman, Kupyan, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhiv directions with use of aviation and artillery.
- Significant losses on the Russian side: over 1,100 soldiers eliminated and numerous equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces.
- Detailed reports on enemy attacks and repelled assaults in different areas of the front lines.
- Increased tension with ongoing fighting in multiple locations shows the escalating situation in the region.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 7
The occupiers continue to use aviation and artillery in the border areas of the Sumy region. The areas of Bunyakine, Pavlivka, Uhroidy, Stepok and Pokrovka settlements came under artillery fire. Yablunivka, Katerynivka and Obody were hit by airstrikes. So far, the enemy has dropped ten anti-tank missiles on Sumy Oblast.
According to the available information, the Russian aviation made 12 strikes on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, using 16 guided aerial bombs.
In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Staritsa and Vovchansk areas, so far all enemy attacks have been repulsed.
15 times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Glushkivka, Lozova and Kruglyakivka settlements. Five attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces, ten clashes are ongoing.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy is trying to advance near Makiivka, Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, and in the Serebryansk forest. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 16 clashes in this direction, 11 of them are still ongoing. The occupier hit Tverdokhlibovo and Serebryansk forestry with unguided air missiles.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out one assault near Stupochy. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking the area of Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to eight. The enemy, with the support of bomber aircraft, is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, Dilyivka and Nelipivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks, five more clashes are ongoing.
The aggressor is attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, he carried out 13 attacks in the districts of Novotoretsk, Kalinovoy, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Novogrodivka and Mykolaivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 12 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by unguided aerial missiles, the invaders dropped aerial bombs on Tarasivka and Myrnograd.
Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attacked our units 19 times in the Kurakhiv direction . Attempts were made to advance near Tsukuryny, Zhelany Drugo, Hirnyky, Novoselidivka, Gostroy, Georgiyivka, and Katerynivka, currently fighting is ongoing in eight locations.
In the direction of Vremivsk, our troops repelled two attacks in the direction of Bogoyavlenka. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided air missiles in the area of the settlement of Priyutne.
Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Robotyny in the Orihiv direction . Also, the enemy used bomber aircraft in Malia Tokmachka and Orikhov.
In the Dnieper direction, three attacks by the invaders were unsuccessful. Enemy aircraft struck Kherson today, dropping four guided aerial bombs.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,160 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,933 (+14) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,710 (+31) units,
artillery systems — 19,156 (+64) units,
RSZV — 1,223 (+7) units,
air defense equipment — 972 (+2) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,643 (+65) units,
cruise missiles — 2,615 (+2) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,102 (+96) units,
special equipment — 3,364 (+1) units.
