Ukrainian defense forces hit three command posts of the Russian army. Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS shells were used.

The other day, successful fire damage was inflicted on the command posts of the 35th and 27th separate motorized rifle brigades, as well as one of the command posts of the 2nd Combined Arms Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The results of the shots are being clarified.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, combat work was carried out by units of the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.

The attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets.

What is known about the defeat of the Nebo-M radar of the Russian Armed Forces

According to the military, units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hit the Russian Nebo-M radar station with ATACAMS ballistic missiles.

According to the military, its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets.