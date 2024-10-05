The AFU confirmed the defeat of three command posts of the Russian army

Ukrainian defense forces hit three command posts of the Russian army. Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS shells were used.
Points of attention
The AFU hit 3 command posts of the Russian Army
This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
As noted, combat work was carried out by units of the Air Force and missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other units of the Defense Forces.
The attack was carried out by Storm Shadow missiles and GMLRS rockets.
What is known about the defeat of the Nebo-M radar of the Russian Armed Forces
According to the military, its destruction significantly reduces the ability of the Russian army to detect, track and intercept aerodynamic and ballistic targets.
