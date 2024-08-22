The Air Force of the AFU hit the command post of the Russian Air Force's drones in Kurshchyna
Mykola Oleschuk
Air forces of the AFU
On August 22, the Air Force carried out an airstrike with high-precision American GBU-39 bombs on a platoon stronghold in the Kursk region.

  • The Ukrainian Air Force conducted an airstrike on the command post of Russian Air Force's UAVs in Kurshchyna using high-precision GBU-39 bombs.
  • Up to 40 servicemen of the Russian Federation were wounded in the attack, which targeted military facilities, equipment, and personnel.
  • Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, confirmed the successful operation that included destroying bridges and crossings in the Kursk region.
  • The published video showcases the precise strikes by Ukrainian aviation on logistics connections in Kurshchyna, demonstrating effective coordination with other branches of the Defense Forces.
  • The tactical aviation pilots of the Air Force showcased their skills in carrying out combat operations with guided aerial bombs, ensuring disruption of enemy supply routes.

Air forces of the AFU hit military facilities in Kurshchyna

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

The command post of the BpLA, the Reb unit, equipment, weapons and up to 40 servicemen of the Russian Federation were hit.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region

In the published video, you can see how the Ukrainian aviation destroys logistics connections in the Kursk region with clear strikes.

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk notes that the video shows work on two bridges on August 20, 2024.

Pilots of tactical aviation of the Air Force, together with their comrades of other branches and types of forces of the Defense Forces, successfully carry out logistical connections in the Kursk region. On the video is the result of the combat operation of aviation with guided aerial bombs on two bridge crossings on the 20th of August 2024!.

