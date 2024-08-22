The Air Force of the AFU hit the command post of the Russian Air Force's drones in Kurshchyna

On August 22, the Air Force carried out an airstrike with high-precision American GBU-39 bombs on a platoon stronghold in the Kursk region.

Air forces of the AFU hit military facilities in Kurshchyna

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk.

The command post of the BpLA, the Reb unit, equipment, weapons and up to 40 servicemen of the Russian Federation were hit. Mykola Oleschuk Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces showed how they destroy bridges and crossings in the Kursk region

In the published video, you can see how the Ukrainian aviation destroys logistics connections in the Kursk region with clear strikes.

The commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykola Oleschuk notes that the video shows work on two bridges on August 20, 2024.