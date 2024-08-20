The Air Force showed the work of Ukrainian aviation in Kurshchyna — video

Ukrainian aviation continues to operate actively in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. In particular, fighter jets attack military facilities of the occupiers.

How Ukrainian aviation works in Kurshchyna

As the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, reported, on the video you can see a Ukrainian pilot who dropped a bomb on a military facility of the Russian Federation.

It is worth noting that the occupiers hide their equipment among buildings.

The video shows a Ukrainian fighter jet de-Nazifying an underground enemy control center with an AASM Hammer guided air bomb. Share

Ukrainian aviation destroyed the second bridge in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

As the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, said, Air Force aviation continues to deprive the enemy of its logistical capabilities with precise strikes from the air.

This will have a significant impact on the enemy, because it deprives him of his logistical capabilities.

In addition, on August 16, during an operation in the Kursk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a bridge over the Seim River near the village of Hlushkove. This bridge was the most important artery of logistics in the area.

According to Mykola Oleschuk, Ukrainian pilots hit enemy strongholds, equipment accumulations, as well as logistics centers and enemy supply routes with high-precision strikes.