General Staff: there have been 79 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

The hottest right now is in the Kurakhiv, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Today, the occupiers carried out airstrikes and artillery fire on the border of the Sumy region. Currently, 13 air strikes using 23 guided air bombs are known. In particular, the districts of Stepne, Obody, Bilokopytove, Yastrubyne, Pavlivka, Bondarivshchyna, Myrlogi and Katerynivka settlements fell under them. The settlements of Uhroidy, Sosnivka, Obody, Shalygine, Luhivka, Pavlivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Fotovizh, and Stepanivka were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Russian occupiers carried out ten airstrikes, dropping 20 guided air bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been three skirmishes near Staritsa and Vovchansk, two of which are still ongoing. At the same time, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the Vovchansk region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops tried 11 times to storm our positions near Sinkivka, Novoselivka, Pischany, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova, the fighting continues. Hlushkivka was hit by an airstrike.

On the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been eight clashes in this direction, two are still ongoing. The enemy carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of the settlements of Izyumske, Zarichne, Ozerne and Lyman, using 20 air bombs.

The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siver direction , however, receives a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders. So, near Verkhnokamyansk, the occupiers twice tried to suppress our units. Air strikes were carried out on Zakitny, Pereizny and Riznyivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried six times to dislodge our units from their positions near Kalynyvka, Stupochky and Andriivka. The enemy also attacked Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles and dropped the KAB on Yurkivka.