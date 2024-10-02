General Staff: the AFU repelled 57 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 57 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on October 2.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 2
Operational information as of 16.00 on 02.10.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Richka, Yastrubshchyna and Ulanov, dropping 9 air bombs.
Also today, the enemy carried out five airstrikes on the Kursk region, dropping nine anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled one attack in the Vovchansk district. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Velikiy Prokhody, Cherkasy Lozova and Dergachy, using ten air defense systems.
In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Synkivka and Andriivka. Four clashes have ended, one more is ongoing. Zeleniy Gai, Lisna Stinka, Vyshneve were subjected to air strikes by air defense systems, a total of ten air bombs were dropped.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka.
During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siverskyi direction .
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults twice. The defense forces stopped one Russian attack near Ivanivskyi, another battle continues in the Bila Hora area. The enemy bombed the settlements of Nikiforivka and Markove, and the occupiers also struck the Chasovoy Yar area with anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbinivka. Three battles ended without success for the occupiers, six more are ongoing. Kramatorsk and Slovyansk suffer from aerial bombardments, the enemy also attacked the settlement of Druzhba with NARs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 11 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Krutiy Yar, Novogrodivka, Selidove. The defense forces restrained the onslaught of the enemy and repelled eight attacks, three clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are detailed.
The hottest today is the Kurakhiv direction — the enemy attacked 12 times near the settlements of Tsukuryne, Georgiivka, Kurakhove, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka. Eight battles have been completed, four are ongoing.
In the Vremivsk direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near Bogoyavlenka twice. The enemy launched an air strike in the area of Urozhany.
In the Orichivsk direction, the enemy continues shelling the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, one skirmish continues in the Kamiansk region, besides, the enemy launched an airstrike by NARs on Malya Tokmachka.
In the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders did not carry out offensive actions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,130 Russian invaders during the day of October 1, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 8,887 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,579 (+32) units;
artillery systems — 18,869 (+14) units;
RSZV — 1204 units;
air defense equipment — 963 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,348 (+26) units;
cruise missiles — 2,613 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,692 (+71) units;
special equipment — 3318 (+4) units.
