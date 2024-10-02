General Staff: the AFU repelled 57 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16.00 on 02.10.2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border towns of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders carried out airstrikes in the areas of Richka, Yastrubshchyna and Ulanov, dropping 9 air bombs.

Also today, the enemy carried out five airstrikes on the Kursk region, dropping nine anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Kharkiv direction, our defenders repelled one attack in the Vovchansk district. The Russians also carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Velikiy Prokhody, Cherkasy Lozova and Dergachy, using ten air defense systems.

In the Kupian direction, the enemy carried out five assaults near Synkivka and Andriivka. Four clashes have ended, one more is ongoing. Zeleniy Gai, Lisna Stinka, Vyshneve were subjected to air strikes by air defense systems, a total of ten air bombs were dropped.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked six times near Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, and Torsky. Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Cherneshchyna and Yampolivka.

During the day, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Siverskyi direction .

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out assaults twice. The defense forces stopped one Russian attack near Ivanivskyi, another battle continues in the Bila Hora area. The enemy bombed the settlements of Nikiforivka and Markove, and the occupiers also struck the Chasovoy Yar area with anti-aircraft missiles.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked nine times near the settlements of Dilyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, and Shcherbinivka. Three battles ended without success for the occupiers, six more are ongoing. Kramatorsk and Slovyansk suffer from aerial bombardments, the enemy also attacked the settlement of Druzhba with NARs.