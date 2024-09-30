The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders and 27 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 653,060 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,874 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 17,503 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 18,822 (+27) units;

RSZV — 1204 units;

air defense equipment — 963 (+1) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,224 (+38) units;

cruise missiles — 2,610 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,548 (+53) units;

special equipment — 3313 (+16) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 153 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.