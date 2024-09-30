The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian invaders and 27 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 653,060 soldiers.
Points of attention
- During the day, the Armed Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders and 27 artillery systems.
- The Ukrainian military has eliminated 653,060 Russian servicemen since the beginning of the invasion.
- During the last day, 153 combat clashes were recorded on various front lines.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Selidovoy.
- The defense forces repelled the enemy's assaults in many settlements, indicated in various directions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,874 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 17,503 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 18,822 (+27) units;
RSZV — 1204 units;
air defense equipment — 963 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,224 (+38) units;
cruise missiles — 2,610 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,548 (+53) units;
special equipment — 3313 (+16) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 153 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
13 battles were fought in the Kupyansk direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vyshnevo, Kucherivka, Kruglyakivka, Novoosynovo, and Lozova.
There were 12 combat clashes in the Lyman direction. The enemy attacked near Makiivka, Zarichny, Bilogorivka, Nevsky, as well as in the area of Serebryansky forest.
In the Toretsk direction, 11 battles were fought, in particular, near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.
In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 28 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Novotoretske, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Selidove, Zelene Pole, Krutiy Yar and Zhuravka settlements. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Selidovoy.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped 25 enemy attacks near Tsukuryny, Oleksandropol, Georgiivka, Bogoyavlenka, Katerynivka, and Kostyantynivka.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-