General Staff: the AFU repelled more than 20 attacks by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 28/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border regions of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian airstrikes. In particular, the terrorists hit the areas of Kucherivka, Bilokopytovo, Studenko and Yunakivka with guided aerial bombs, dropping 20 anti-aircraft missiles. A number of settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions were hit by the shelling of the terrorist army today. The enemy also carried out ten airstrikes, using 14 air defense systems in the Kursk region.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults near Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka. There are currently four ongoing attacks by the occupiers.

The enemy did not carry out assaults in the Siversky direction . Airstrikes with five anti-aircraft missiles on Siversk.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units attacked in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky, and Bilogorivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have already repelled eight attacks, and four battles are ongoing.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction four times. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka and Lozova. A battle continues near Tabaivka. The enemy is actively using bomber aircraft in the direction, and has already dropped 14 aerial bombs today.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our units in the Tykh region. The situation is under control. Also, the enemy hit Shypuvaty in the Kharkiv region with two aerial bombs.

At this time, the largest number of clashes was recorded in the Pokrovsky direction. Thus, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 24 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of seven different settlements. Most of all the fighting took place near Selidovoy and Mykolaivka. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have repelled a total of 20 enemy attacks in the direction. Others continue. The enemy suffers significant losses in manpower.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked our units six times, trying to advance in the areas of Tsukuryne, Georgiivka, and Katerynivka. Fighting continues near Tsukuriny.

In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders carried out ten attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Vugledar, Vodyanyi and Katerynivka. Six clashes are ongoing.

In the Orihiv direction, the enemy is using assault aircraft, hitting the areas of Kamiansky and Novoandriivka.