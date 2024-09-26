The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and more than 70 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 647,800 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,825 (+10) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 17,348 (+44) units;

artillery systems — 18,620 (+71) units;

RSZV — 1199 units;

air defense equipment — 959 (+7) units;

aircraft — 369 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,946 (+67) units;

cruise missiles — 2,599 (+4) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,353 (+105) units;

special equipment — 3190 (+22) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 189 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

On the Kupyansk direction, 10 enemy assaults took place during the day on our positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnikivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.

The enemy attacked 21 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near seven different settlements. The main efforts were made in the districts of Grekivka and Novolyubivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, and Klishchiivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 54 assault and offensive actions towards the settlements of Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Kostyantynivka, and Selidovoy. Almost half of the enemy attacks took place in the area of the latter. This settlement was also hit by guided air bombs.