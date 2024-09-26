The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and more than 70 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 647,800 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian soldiers, 44 armored combat vehicles and more than 70 artillery systems.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 647,800 soldiers.
- Over the past 24 hours, 189 combat clashes have been recorded on various front lines in Ukraine.
- There were 10 enemy assaults on our positions in the Kupyansk direction, 21 attacks in the Lymansk direction, and 8 attacks in the Kramatorsk direction.
- The defense forces stopped 54 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction and repelled 25 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,825 (+10) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,348 (+44) units;
artillery systems — 18,620 (+71) units;
RSZV — 1199 units;
air defense equipment — 959 (+7) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,946 (+67) units;
cruise missiles — 2,599 (+4) units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,353 (+105) units;
special equipment — 3190 (+22) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 189 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
On the Kupyansk direction, 10 enemy assaults took place during the day on our positions near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Kolisnikivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.
The enemy attacked 21 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near seven different settlements. The main efforts were made in the districts of Grekivka and Novolyubivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked eight times near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, and Klishchiivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out ten attacks near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and Nelipivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks near Tsukuryny, Hirnyk, Maksimilianivka, and Georgiivka.
