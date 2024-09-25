General Staff: fierce battles between the AFU and the Russian Army are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day on September 25, the total number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 88. The occupiers continue to use aviation, in particular anti-aircraft missiles, and attack the positions of our defenders, especially actively in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- The Pokrovsky direction is witnessing intense battles between the AFU and the Russian Army, with 33 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions repelled by the defenders.
- Combat clashes are also reported in other directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, and more, where the enemy is actively using aviation and artillery.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed a significant number of Russian invaders and military vehicles, including tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, UAVs, and more.
- The General Staff provides detailed operational information on the ongoing clashes and tactics employed by the Russian Army, highlighting the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian defenders.
- The conflict continues to escalate, with constant updates on the frontline situation and efforts of both sides in the evolving battlefield scenario.
Current information from various directions of the front on September 25
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on 25/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
Three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled the attack of the Russians in the Vovchansk region. Two skirmishes near Tychy are still ongoing.
Three assault actions of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Lozova and Kruglyakivka in the Kupyansk direction. There is a battle near Sinkivka.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction, three of which are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the occupiers are actively using aviation. Siversk was hit by anti-aircraft missiles, and Fedorivka was also hit by unguided air missiles.
Fighting continues in the districts of Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar, and Klishchiivka in the Kramatorsk direction, where the enemy is trying to overwhelm the Ukrainian defenders.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops six times. Currently, fighting continues near Shcherbinivka and Nelipivka.
It is the hottest in the Pokrovsky direction. Fierce battles are taking place in Novotoretsk, Lysivka, Novogrodivka, Selidovoy and Kostyantynivka districts. So far, the enemy has made 33 attempts to storm Ukrainian positions.
In the Kurakhiv direction, seven clashes continue in the areas of Tsukuryny, Hirnyk and Georgiivka. Eleven enemy assaults have already been repulsed by our defenders.
In the Vremivsk direction, four enemy assaults were repulsed near Vugledar and Vodyanyi, four enemy assaults continue.
Our defenders repulsed three unsuccessful enemy attacks in the Orichiv direction . The invaders are actively using aviation in the areas of settlements of Novoandriivka and Kamianske.
In the Dnieper direction, the occupier carried out airstrikes on Kherson and Burhunka, using aerial bombs and unguided aerial missiles.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders during the day of September 24, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 8,815 (+15) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,304 (+12) units,
artillery systems — 18,549 (+74) units,
RSZV — 1,199 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 952 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,879 (+115) units,
cruise missiles — 2595 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,248 (+73) units,
special equipment — 3,168 (+13) units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-