General Staff: fierce battles between the AFU and the Russian Army are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on 25/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Three combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction today. Our troops repelled the attack of the Russians in the Vovchansk region. Two skirmishes near Tychy are still ongoing.

Three assault actions of the invaders were repulsed by our soldiers near Lozova and Kruglyakivka in the Kupyansk direction. There is a battle near Sinkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is attacking in the areas of Grekivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been seven clashes in this direction, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the occupiers are actively using aviation. Siversk was hit by anti-aircraft missiles, and Fedorivka was also hit by unguided air missiles.