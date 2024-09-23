General Staff: The AFU repelled 18 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction since the beginning of the day

Since the beginning of the day on September 23, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have already repelled most of the attacks of the Russian army. The occupying forces carried out 89 assaults. Most of them have already been repulsed without success for the enemy, several battles continued as of 16:00.

Current situation at the front on September 23

The Russian army continues to shell the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. More than ten settlements were affected.

Today, the Russian aviation dropped three anti-aircraft missiles on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. There were also occupiers in Kurshchyna with small arms and barrel artillery. Share

The total number of Russian assaults on the territory of Ukraine has already reached 89 since the beginning of the day. The current situation at the front according to the data of the General Staff as of 16:00 on September 23:

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army tried to advance near Liptsi. One assault attempt was recorded, without success for the occupying forces.

In the Kupian direction, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Defense Forces four times. Battles were fought near Hlushkivka and Stelmakhivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has carried out 12 offensive operations in the Lyman direction . The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled half of the assaults, six battles are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Russian Armed Forces attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Fedorivka. One assault was repulsed.

Five offensive actions of the Russian army were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction . Four of them have already been repelled, one battle is ongoing.

13 attacks were carried out in the Toretsk direction, some of them were supported by attack and bomber aircraft. As of 16:00, seven battles continued.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have already repelled 18 attacks since the beginning of the day. Russian troops wanted to advance in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Grodivka, Orlivka, Marynivka, but were repulsed.

12 assaults were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . Eight battles ended without success for the enemy, four clashes continued as of 16:00.

In the Vremivsk direction, the Russian army tried to advance four times. The Armed Forces repelled attacks near Vugledar and Pavlivka. One battle is still going on.

In the Orihiv direction, one battle near Novoandriivka was recorded. Advancing the enemy is not allowed.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been two combat clashes in the Dnieper direction. No success for the enemy.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

As of September 23, the Defense Forces have destroyed 643,750 Russian invaders. Of them, 1,330 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were eliminated per day.

The defense forces destroyed so much enemy equipment: