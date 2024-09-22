The Armed Forces destroyed 1,500 Russian soldiers, 22 tanks and 63 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 642,420 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed 1,500 Russian soldiers and a large amount of their equipment, including 22 tanks and 63 artillery systems.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army in Ukraine is 642,420 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- Over the past 24 hours, 163 combat clashes have been recorded in various directions, in particular, in the Lymansky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsky, and Kurakhivsk directions.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy, where the defense forces stopped 28 assault actions of the aggressor.
- There were 25 attacks in the Kurakhiv direction, where the occupiers tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Georgiivka.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,500 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8768 (+22) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,222 (+52) units,
artillery systems — 18,333 (+63) units,
RSZV — 1195 (+2) units,
air defense equipment — 949 (+0) units,
aircraft — 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15628 (+67),
cruise missiles — 2595 (+0),
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,023 (+57) units,
special equipment — 3144 (+19)
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 163 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
The enemy attacked 28 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, Tern, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times in the districts of Kalynyvka, Maisky, Andriivka and Bila Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 25 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Georgiyivka. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Tsukuriny, Hirnyk, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Zhelanno Drogo.
