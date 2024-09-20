According to the rating compiled by analysts of the Global Firepower portal, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are among the twenty strongest armies in the world.

What is known about the place of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the ranking of the strongest armies in the world

It is noted that in the new rating, its authors took into account more than 60 different parameters, including the size of the armed forces, the level of funding of the army, and the geographical location of the countries.

In the updated rating, the Armed Forces of Ukraine occupy the 18th position, while last year they were 15th.

Australia is on the 16th city, followed by Israel, and after Ukraine — Germany and Spain.

Military Armed Forces

Ukraine is also ahead of Poland, Taiwan, North Korea, and Romania in terms of the strength of the Armed Forces.

Analysts note that the strengths of the Armed Forces are the large number of soldiers and reservists. The high level of equipment with ground military equipment, aviation and air defense is emphasized.

Analysts call the absence of the Navy and the limited length of the borders, as well as the lack of own oil reserves, a vulnerable point.

What is known about the 20 countries with the strongest armies in the world

The 20 countries with the strongest armies include:

USA Russia China India South Korea Great Britain Japan Turkey Pakistan Italy France Brazil Indonesia Iran Egypt Australia Israel Ukraine Germany Spain