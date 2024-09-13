According to Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for IT Development, robotic systems will replace about half of the Ukrainian military on the front lines in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
Points of attention
- Robotic systems are poised to replace a considerable portion of military personnel on the front lines, minimizing the risk of human casualties in warfare.
- The development of defense tech in Ukraine is rapidly progressing with the private sector's active involvement, leading to the swift integration of cutting-edge technologies.
- Utilizing drones and robotic devices in demining activities enhances speed and accuracy, effectively safeguarding lives and territories from potential threats.
- Ukraine's plan to export innovative robotic defense systems showcases its commitment to becoming a key player in the global market post-war.
- The Ministry of Digital emphasizes the pivotal role of artificial intelligence and drones in expediting demining operations, showcasing the country's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies for military purposes.
What is known about the involvement of robots in the war against Russia
Bornyakov emphasized that Ukraine is already testing a concept that will allow to halve the number of soldiers on the front lines through the use of robotic systems.
According to him, after the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Defense Tech sector received rapid development.
Bornyakov noted that this happened mainly thanks to the efforts of the private sector.
The official emphasized that at the beginning of 2022 there were only 3 drone manufacturers in Ukraine. Currently, the number of such companies exceeds 700.
He also emphasized that 2 years ago electronic devices were manufactured by only 7 companies, and now there are more than 120.
How in Ukraine they plan to carry out demining of territories with the help of drones
Bornyakov emphasized that currently in Ukraine there are already dozens of developments based on artificial intelligence for the demining of territories.
The deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized that with the help of drones it will be possible to significantly speed up the demining of territories and prevent the loss of human lives.
Bornyakov also assured that there are currently relevant developments. In particular, for a certain time, the drone flies over a specific territory and creates a map of the location, characteristics and number of mines.
Using this map, a decision is then made on the use of equipment to significantly reduce demining time.
As Bornyakov emphasized, there is almost no state-owned company in the specified production sector.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-