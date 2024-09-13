According to Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for IT Development, robotic systems will replace about half of the Ukrainian military on the front lines in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

What is known about the involvement of robots in the war against Russia

Bornyakov emphasized that Ukraine is already testing a concept that will allow to halve the number of soldiers on the front lines through the use of robotic systems.

We are already testing on training grounds a concept that will allow replacing people with robotic devices on the front line. According to analysts' estimates, today, on average, approximately 70 people are needed in the trenches for 1-2 km. At the expense of unmanned systems, robotic systems of demining, demining, EW and other devices, we can reduce this figure to 30, — notes the deputy head of the Ministry of Digital. Share

According to him, after the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Defense Tech sector received rapid development.

Bornyakov noted that this happened mainly thanks to the efforts of the private sector.

The official emphasized that at the beginning of 2022 there were only 3 drone manufacturers in Ukraine. Currently, the number of such companies exceeds 700.

He also emphasized that 2 years ago electronic devices were manufactured by only 7 companies, and now there are more than 120.

How in Ukraine they plan to carry out demining of territories with the help of drones

Bornyakov emphasized that currently in Ukraine there are already dozens of developments based on artificial intelligence for the demining of territories.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized that with the help of drones it will be possible to significantly speed up the demining of territories and prevent the loss of human lives.

Bornyakov also assured that there are currently relevant developments. In particular, for a certain time, the drone flies over a specific territory and creates a map of the location, characteristics and number of mines.

Drone

Using this map, a decision is then made on the use of equipment to significantly reduce demining time.

As Bornyakov emphasized, there is almost no state-owned company in the specified production sector.