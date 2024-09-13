How robotic systems will help the Armed Forces on the front line ― the answer of the Ministry of Digital
How robotic systems will help the Armed Forces on the front line ― the answer of the Ministry of Digital

Source:  Ukrinform

According to Oleksandr Bornyakov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation for IT Development, robotic systems will replace about half of the Ukrainian military on the front lines in the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

  • Robotic systems are poised to replace a considerable portion of military personnel on the front lines, minimizing the risk of human casualties in warfare.
  • The development of defense tech in Ukraine is rapidly progressing with the private sector's active involvement, leading to the swift integration of cutting-edge technologies.
  • Utilizing drones and robotic devices in demining activities enhances speed and accuracy, effectively safeguarding lives and territories from potential threats.
  • Ukraine's plan to export innovative robotic defense systems showcases its commitment to becoming a key player in the global market post-war.
  • The Ministry of Digital emphasizes the pivotal role of artificial intelligence and drones in expediting demining operations, showcasing the country's dedication to leveraging advanced technologies for military purposes.

What is known about the involvement of robots in the war against Russia

Bornyakov emphasized that Ukraine is already testing a concept that will allow to halve the number of soldiers on the front lines through the use of robotic systems.

We are already testing on training grounds a concept that will allow replacing people with robotic devices on the front line. According to analysts' estimates, today, on average, approximately 70 people are needed in the trenches for 1-2 km. At the expense of unmanned systems, robotic systems of demining, demining, EW and other devices, we can reduce this figure to 30, — notes the deputy head of the Ministry of Digital.

According to him, after the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, the Defense Tech sector received rapid development.

Bornyakov noted that this happened mainly thanks to the efforts of the private sector.

The official emphasized that at the beginning of 2022 there were only 3 drone manufacturers in Ukraine. Currently, the number of such companies exceeds 700.

He also emphasized that 2 years ago electronic devices were manufactured by only 7 companies, and now there are more than 120.

How in Ukraine they plan to carry out demining of territories with the help of drones

Bornyakov emphasized that currently in Ukraine there are already dozens of developments based on artificial intelligence for the demining of territories.

The deputy head of the Ministry of Digital Affairs emphasized that with the help of drones it will be possible to significantly speed up the demining of territories and prevent the loss of human lives.

Bornyakov also assured that there are currently relevant developments. In particular, for a certain time, the drone flies over a specific territory and creates a map of the location, characteristics and number of mines.

Robotic systems should replace a significant part of the armed forces at the front
Drone

Using this map, a decision is then made on the use of equipment to significantly reduce demining time.

As Bornyakov emphasized, there is almost no state-owned company in the specified production sector.

Neither in "Army of drones", nor in the Brave1 cluster, nor in the EW production segment. Therefore, I encourage investors in this business and I am sure that after the end of the war, Ukraine will be a subject in this market. We are already gradually starting discussions about the possibility of opening exports for our innovative developments, — emphasized the Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Digital Affairs.

