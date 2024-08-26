Great Britain has provided Ukraine with dozens of combat robot dogs, which are already performing tasks on the front lines and terrorizing the invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
What is known about the use of combat dog robots received from Britain by the Armed Forces at the front
It is noted that currently the Ukrainian military uses about 30 such combat "robodogs" of the second generation, which are in fact an analogue of modern ground-based UAVs.
The production of each unit costs about 9 thousand dollars.
What potential does the use of combat robots open up on the front lines
According to representatives of the manufacturing company, the involvement of BAD2 in Ukraine will help turn this robotic equipment into a key element of military logistics.
Such a robot dog is capable of covering a distance of more than 3 km in five hours, developing a speed of up to 15 km per hour.
The robot relies on remote sensing technology and a thermal infrared camera to navigate the battlefield.
Now the developer is working on making the robot able to perform not only logistical tasks, but also to be a ground-based kamikaze drone.
Journalists of the publication note that the Russian occupiers are also trying to create their own analogs of ground drones, but their designs are more like a large radio-controlled machine.
Compared to them, BAD2 has significantly higher maneuverability.
