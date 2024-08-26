Ukraine received dog fighting robots from Britain
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine received dog fighting robots from Britain

Armed Forces of Ukraine uses BAD2
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

Great Britain has provided Ukraine with dozens of combat robot dogs, which are already performing tasks on the front lines and terrorizing the invaders from the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has received combat dog robots from Britain, enhancing their military capabilities on the front lines and deterring invaders.
  • These robot dogs, costing around $9,000 each, are valuable assets due to their mobility, agility, and potential in improving military logistics.
  • The combat dog robots demonstrate exceptional capabilities in traversing complex and hostile environments, showcasing high operational efficiency.
  • The involvement of combat robots like BAD2 in Ukraine opens up new potential for military logistics, with plans to utilize them as ground-based kamikaze drones.
  • Compared to counterparts created by the occupiers, the combat dog robots from Britain exhibit superior maneuverability characteristics, giving Ukraine a strategic advantage.

What is known about the use of combat dog robots received from Britain by the Armed Forces at the front

The robot dog has demonstrated its capabilities in delivering a range of critical equipment, demonstrating its potential as an invaluable asset to military units. The robot dog has demonstrated exceptional mobility and agility, which is crucial for traversing complex and hostile environments. Regardless of whether it moves through debris, climbs over obstacles or moves inconspicuously through open terrain, the robot dog has proven that it is capable of maintaining a high level of operational efficiency, - emphasize the representatives of the manufacturer of these robots Brit Alliance.

It is noted that currently the Ukrainian military uses about 30 such combat "robodogs" of the second generation, which are in fact an analogue of modern ground-based UAVs.

Britain handed over dog fighting robots to Ukraine
The Armed Forces use robot dogs at the front

The production of each unit costs about 9 thousand dollars.

What potential does the use of combat robots open up on the front lines

According to representatives of the manufacturing company, the involvement of BAD2 in Ukraine will help turn this robotic equipment into a key element of military logistics.

Such a robot dog is capable of covering a distance of more than 3 km in five hours, developing a speed of up to 15 km per hour.

The robot relies on remote sensing technology and a thermal infrared camera to navigate the battlefield.

Now the developer is working on making the robot able to perform not only logistical tasks, but also to be a ground-based kamikaze drone.

Journalists of the publication note that the Russian occupiers are also trying to create their own analogs of ground drones, but their designs are more like a large radio-controlled machine.

Compared to them, BAD2 has significantly higher maneuverability.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian paratroopers in the Kursk direction showed combat performance of "Sivalka" flamethrowers
AFU Air Assault Troops
"Sivalka"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force showed the work of Ukrainian aviation in Kurshchyna — video
Mykola Oleschuk
The Air Force showed the work of Ukrainian aviation in Kurshchyna — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?