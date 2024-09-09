Made in Ukraine. New hand grenades will be supplied to the AFU
Made in Ukraine. New hand grenades will be supplied to the AFU

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
grenade
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the military a defensive fragmentation grenade - an analogue of the Soviet F-1.

Points of attention

  • The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine approved the use of new defensive fragmentation grenades that are domestically produced and meet modern close combat standards.
  • The successful introduction of Ukrainian weapons, including hand grenades and ballistic missiles, showcases Ukraine's high technological capabilities and military potential.
  • Ukraine is responding to aggressors with its own strength by supplying the Armed Forces with advanced weaponry like the Ukrainian-made grenades and missile-drones.
  • The new Ukrainian hand grenades are designed to effectively defeat enemy manpower and represent a significant advancement in Ukraine's defense capabilities.
  • President Zelenskyy announced the successful test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile, marking a milestone in Ukraine's defense and deterrence capabilities.

AFU received Ukrainian-made grenades

Ukrainian-made ammunition corresponds to the characteristics of modern melee weapons. Previously, we did not have the production of this type of grenades.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

It is noted that the hand-held defensive fragmentation grenade is designed to defeat the enemy's exposed manpower. Due to its powerful effect, it should be used only from cover.

It is also reported that the Ministry of Defense has codified and adopted a remote-action hand grenade, an analogue of the Soviet RGD-5. Its serial production has already been established by a Ukrainian manufacturer.

Ukraine tested the first ballistic missile

On August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful test of a Ukrainian ballistic missile.

There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile.

On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.

We did not go to Russia with a war. It is from there to here, to our house, that they are carrying ruins and trying to impose slavery on us. Ukrainians answer this quite fairly. They respond with their own strength and together with our partners — honestly, consistently, accurately and more and more far-reaching every day. It was today that the first and successful combat use of our new weapon, a completely new class of weapon, the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place. This is our new method of retaliating against the aggressor. The enemy was hit.

