Made in Ukraine. New hand grenades will be supplied to the AFU

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine codified and approved for use in the military a defensive fragmentation grenade - an analogue of the Soviet F-1.
AFU received Ukrainian-made grenades
This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
It is noted that the hand-held defensive fragmentation grenade is designed to defeat the enemy's exposed manpower. Due to its powerful effect, it should be used only from cover.
It is also reported that the Ministry of Defense has codified and adopted a remote-action hand grenade, an analogue of the Soviet RGD-5. Its serial production has already been established by a Ukrainian manufacturer.
Ukraine tested the first ballistic missile
On August 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the successful test of a Ukrainian ballistic missile.
There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile.
On August 24, the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian missile-drone "Palyanytsia" took place.
