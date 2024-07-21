According to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, Ukraine already has its own development of long-range ballistic missiles.

What is known about Ukrainian-made long-range ballistic missiles

Musiyenko noted that the operational-tactical complex "Point-U", which remains in Ukraine's service, is already technically and morally outdated even after several levels of modernization.

The analyst emphasized that currently Ukraine should concentrate resources and technical capabilities for the production of the multifunctional missile complex "Sapsan".

OTRK "Sapsan"

Musienko reminded that the Ministry of Defense ordered this complex back in 2022.

The missile used on the "Sapsan" has a flight range of up to 500 kilometers. In addition, the missile for the "Peregrine falcon" is more modern and more difficult to intercept.

I hope we see those rockets. To date, all information about the fate of this particular component of the missile program is not disclosed. It is only known that they are working on this project, - said the analyst.

It is necessary to invest in the production of "Sapsana" in order to produce at least a certain number of these complexes.

It was a good demonstration of Ukraine's capabilities to Western partners and Russia. Our allies could cooperate with our country on the joint production of these weapons. In the end, Ukraine could produce these missiles even for the needs of the EU, Musienko added.

What is known about Ukraine's successful development of long-range missiles

Ukraine already has a successful case for the production of its own modern weapons. For example, the Neptune anti-ship missile, which has been improved and modernized.

Musienko emphasized that the new version of this missile had an increased flight range.