According to Oleksandr Musienko, head of the Center for Military Legal Research, Ukraine already has its own development of long-range ballistic missiles.
What is known about Ukrainian-made long-range ballistic missiles
Musiyenko noted that the operational-tactical complex "Point-U", which remains in Ukraine's service, is already technically and morally outdated even after several levels of modernization.
The analyst emphasized that currently Ukraine should concentrate resources and technical capabilities for the production of the multifunctional missile complex "Sapsan".
Musienko reminded that the Ministry of Defense ordered this complex back in 2022.
The missile used on the "Sapsan" has a flight range of up to 500 kilometers. In addition, the missile for the "Peregrine falcon" is more modern and more difficult to intercept.
It is necessary to invest in the production of "Sapsana" in order to produce at least a certain number of these complexes.
What is known about Ukraine's successful development of long-range missiles
Ukraine already has a successful case for the production of its own modern weapons. For example, the Neptune anti-ship missile, which has been improved and modernized.
Musienko emphasized that the new version of this missile had an increased flight range.
