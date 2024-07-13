The press secretary of the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Dmytro Peskov, said that if the US deploys long-range missiles in Europe, Russia "will have to" aim its missiles at the capitals of European countries.

Peskov threatens Europe with long-range missiles

Asked by Kremlin propagandist Pavel Zarubin whether Russia would direct its missiles "in the other direction" if American missiles were deployed in Europe, Peskov answered in the affirmative and added that the Russian Federation "has enough potential" to deter these missiles, but "potential victims are capitals of European states".

It was always such a paradoxical situation. The United States has deployed such missiles, different types of missiles, with different ranges, but traditionally aimed at our country. Accordingly, our country identified these European points as targets for our missiles.

In response to Zarubin's comment that the past confrontation ended with the collapse of the USSR, the representative of the Kremlin surprisingly stated that now "Europe is bursting at the seams."

The US will place missiles in Europe

On July 10, the White House released a statement about the deployment of long-range weapons, including hypersonic weapons, in Germany in 2026.

The use of these advanced capabilities will demonstrate the United States' commitment to NATO and its contribution to an integrated European deterrence policy. Share

In particular, we are talking about the SM-6 — an American anti-aircraft missile with an active homing system. Its capabilities make it possible to destroy targets at a range of up to 370 km, according to most sources.

It is also planned to deploy Tomahawk cruise missiles with a large range of underwater, surface, land and air-based missiles. Their range is up to 1,800 kilometers.