Russian missiles flew at very low heights during latest strike on Ukraine, Air Force explains
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missiles flew at very low heights during latest strike on Ukraine, Air Force explains

Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Yuriy Ignat

During the Russian air strike on Ukraine on July 8, enemy cruise missiles flew at very low altitudes, which makes their destruction difficult and increases the threat of the consequences of being shot down.

Air Force announced nuances of the Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine

Colonel Yuriy Ignat, an Air Force representative, summarised that taking into account the night attack, Russian terrorists launched 44 missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities. Ukraine's air defence shot down 33 missiles.

Unfortunately, the enemy is constantly improving not only reconnaissance and attack UAVs, but also other means of air attack — cruise and ballistic missiles, the officer notes. As a result, they become more difficult to detect and destroy. Enemy missiles are equipped with additional means, including radar and thermal traps, Yuriy Ignat said.

During today's strike, the cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes. Combat work on them was carried out in some places at a height of up to fifty meters, which can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground. So please don't ignore the alarm, primarily when it is known for sure that missiles or drones are moving in your direction. Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

Yuriy Ignat

Yuriy Ignat

Air Force representative

Russia conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Russians used at least six planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 30 enemy missiles.

One of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv was struck by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established that Russia hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro also came under attack. At least ten people died and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured are reported in Dnipro.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defence shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive morning's massive strike
Mykola Oleschuk
Air defence shot down 30 Russian missiles during massive morning's massive strike
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv: death toll rose to 20, 61 injured
State Emergency Service
Russian July 8 missile strike on Kyiv: death toll rose to 20, 61 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia struck Okhmatdyt children's hospital with Kh-101 cruise missile, SSU reports
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Russian July 8 missile strike

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?