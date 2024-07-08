Russian missiles flew at very low heights during latest strike on Ukraine, Air Force explains

During the Russian air strike on Ukraine on July 8, enemy cruise missiles flew at very low altitudes, which makes their destruction difficult and increases the threat of the consequences of being shot down.

Air Force announced nuances of the Russian July 8 missile strike on Ukraine

Colonel Yuriy Ignat, an Air Force representative, summarised that taking into account the night attack, Russian terrorists launched 44 missiles of various types at Ukrainian cities. Ukraine's air defence shot down 33 missiles.

Unfortunately, the enemy is constantly improving not only reconnaissance and attack UAVs, but also other means of air attack — cruise and ballistic missiles, the officer notes. As a result, they become more difficult to detect and destroy. Enemy missiles are equipped with additional means, including radar and thermal traps, Yuriy Ignat said. Share

During today's strike, the cruise missiles flew at extremely low altitudes. Combat work on them was carried out in some places at a height of up to fifty meters, which can also lead to terrible consequences on the ground. So please don't ignore the alarm, primarily when it is known for sure that missiles or drones are moving in your direction. Take care of yourself and your loved ones! Yuriy Ignat Air Force representative

Russia conducted a massive missile strike on Ukraine on July 8

On July 8, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Russians used at least six planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

Ukrainian air defence shot down 30 enemy missiles.

One of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv was struck by the Russians. There are two dead people there, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 10 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 31 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 125 were injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) established that Russia hit the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro also came under attack. At least ten people died and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured are reported in Dnipro.