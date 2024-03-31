According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk, this year the Ukrainian military has already received domestically produced ammunition and other weapons.

What is known about the use of new Ukrainian weapons at the front

Havrylyuk emphasized that the largest group among the weapons of Ukrainian production, which is already arriving at the front, is artillery ammunition.

In addition, in the period from January to March, a new group of unmanned aerial vehicles was added to the arsenal of the Ukrainian military.

In addition to modernized UAVs for conducting aerial reconnaissance, this line also includes completely new drones of various types: both FPV-kamikaze and multiple-use attack UAVs designed for different ranges, — explains the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense.

Havrylyuk added that we are talking about almost 2 dozen UAVs of various models, the use of which was approved during the first half of this year.

Another group that entered the service of the Ukrainian military was robotic ground systems and EW means.

Ukrainian-made robotic platforms can perform a wide range of tasks. They are means of fire support (they can carry combat modules — machine guns and ATGMs, hitting enemy targets), vehicles for evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, or perform logistical tasks, delivering cargo to the front line, Gavrilyuk emphasized.

He also said that among the EW devices approved for use by the military are tactical ones designed to create a local "dome" to cover the combat positions of our troops or military equipment.

What is known about other models of equipment and weapons

Havryliuk noted that the list also includes armored vehicles and specialized equipment, in particular, 120 mm mortars, means of communication and vehicles.

He also added that certain types of weapons have unique characteristics that the Russian occupiers will soon experience.

Today, the domestic defense industry demonstrates high dynamics of development. And Ukrainian gunsmiths not only increased the volume of production of anti-terrorist weapons many times over, but also mastered and started production of new types of weapons and equipment, — emphasized the deputy head of the Ministry of Defense.

Havryliuk noted that about 500 enterprises and companies are currently working in the defense sector, the vast majority of which are private.