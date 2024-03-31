According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Ivan Havrylyuk, this year the Ukrainian military has already received domestically produced ammunition and other weapons.
What is known about the use of new Ukrainian weapons at the front
Havrylyuk emphasized that the largest group among the weapons of Ukrainian production, which is already arriving at the front, is artillery ammunition.
In addition, in the period from January to March, a new group of unmanned aerial vehicles was added to the arsenal of the Ukrainian military.
Havrylyuk added that we are talking about almost 2 dozen UAVs of various models, the use of which was approved during the first half of this year.
Another group that entered the service of the Ukrainian military was robotic ground systems and EW means.
He also said that among the EW devices approved for use by the military are tactical ones designed to create a local "dome" to cover the combat positions of our troops or military equipment.
What is known about other models of equipment and weapons
Havryliuk noted that the list also includes armored vehicles and specialized equipment, in particular, 120 mm mortars, means of communication and vehicles.
He also added that certain types of weapons have unique characteristics that the Russian occupiers will soon experience.
Havryliuk noted that about 500 enterprises and companies are currently working in the defense sector, the vast majority of which are private.
