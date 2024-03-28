EU to present a plan of weapons purchase for Ukraine by April end

The head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, will present a plan for the procurement of weapons for Ukraine by April this year.

What is known about the EU's plan to purchase weapons for Ukraine

The publication notes that the document contains specific actions of last week, dated March 25, and outlines steps to increase financial and military support to Ukraine.

According to the document, the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, "must present a proposal for joint procurement initiatives (lethal and non-lethal) by April 2024."

Borrell is also "intensifying efforts" to conclude an agreement on the allocation of the next tranche of 500 million euros under the European Peace Fund, which Hungary has blocked.

In addition, Borrell and the EU countries will continue to discuss obligations in the field of security to complete the work on the EU and Ukraine's joint statement.

How much more military aid will Ukraine receive?

By the summer of this year, the EU plans to train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers, as well as hand over 500,000 artillery shells. By the end of the year, this number should exceed 1 million.

Also, the European defence industry provides Ukraine with 400,000 shells under commercial contracts.

The European Commission recently announced that it has already paid Ukraine the first tranche of macro-financial budget support, amounting to €4.5 billion.