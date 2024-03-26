EU chief diplomacy says Ukraine received military equipment for €31 billion during full-scale war

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the European Union has supplied Ukraine with military equipment worth a total of €31 billion, and this figure is growing every day.
How much more aid will Ukraine receive?
This was written by the supreme representative of the bloc for foreign affairs and security policy, Josep Borrell.
According to him, the financial ceiling of the European Peace Fund currently amounts to €17 billion, and it has become the basis of European military support for Ukraine.
By the summer of this year, the EU plans to train 60,000 Ukrainian soldiers and hand over 500,000 artillery shells. By the end of the year, this number should exceed 1 million. The European defence industry also provides Ukraine with 400,000 shells under commercial contracts.
What is known about aid from the EU
It will be recalled that the European Commission recently announced that it has already paid Ukraine the first tranche of macro-financial budget support, amounting to €4.5 billion.
According to the Financial Times, the European Commission is currently considering options that would allow bypassing Article 41(2) of the Treaty on the European Union, which prohibits the purchase of weapons from the common budget.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-