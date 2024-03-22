NATO plans to compensate lack of US aid to Ukraine in case of Trump's victory

SEMAFOR journalists note that soon NATO will probably have to partially compensate for the reduction or lack of aid to Ukraine from the US in the event of Donald Trump's victory in the presidential elections.
How NATO can compensate Ukraine for the reduction of aid from the USA
In the material of the publication concerning Western officials, it is noted that negotiations are underway at the NATO headquarters regarding the fact that the Alliance will take over part of the obligations of the White House and the Pentagon to help Ukraine.
It is emphasised that the relevant negotiations be completed by July when the Alliance summit will be held in Washington.
What are they saying in the USA and the EU?
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, answering journalists' questions, said:
At the same time, according to one of the high-ranking European diplomats, NATO is concerned about the possible replacement of Lloyd Austin as the head of the Pentagon in the event of Donald Trump's election victory.
In one of the interviews, Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elina Valtonen, said that the allies need to organise the help they can provide Ukraine. In her opinion, NATO is "very well suited for this".
According to him, efforts to strengthen NATO's role in supporting Ukraine will face difficulties because the Alliance includes countries such as Hungary, which constantly refrains from European participation in assisting Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-