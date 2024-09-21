General Staff: the AFU repelled 13 attacks by the Russian army in the Lyman direction

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. As of 4:00 p.m. on September 21, the number of combat clashes increased to 81.

Current situation in different areas of the front on September 21

Operational information as of 16.00 on 09/21/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Today, the communities of Pavlivka, Luhivka, Lyubimivka, Degtyarne, Vidrodenivske, Romashkovo, Khmeliv, Mezenivka, Brusky, Bobylivka, Rudak, Stepok, Studenok, Svoboda, Chaikyne and Free Freedom. Share

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the districts of Girino, Peremoha, Novenko, Yastrubyno and Shalynogo.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to storm the positions of our units in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian occupiers attacked the Defense Forces five times in the areas of Synkivka, Stepova, Novoselivka, Lozova, and Stelmakhivka. One battle is still going on. On Kupyansk and Kivsharivka, the enemy aircraft attacked with five guided aerial bombs.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions during the day near the settlements of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevske, Torske, Novosadove and Terny. Thirteen battles have ended, one more is in progress. Ukrainian soldiers steadfastly hold the defense and inflict losses on the enemy.

The occupying forces continue to look for weak points in our defenses near Vyimka in the Siversk direction. One engagement was completed without success for the enemy.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, units of the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks by Russian invaders near Kalynyvka, Maisky and Andriivka. Three enemy assaults are still going on. The occupiers' aviation attacked Chasovoy Yar, Ivanivsk, Predtechyny and Stupochky with KABs and NARAs.

In the Toretsk direction, the aggressor tried eight times to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka settlements. The enemy actively uses aviation. Toretsk, Bila Hora, Oleksandr-Kalynovy were attacked with anti-aircraft missiles, and Druzhba and Dachny were hit with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russian invaders made 12 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Vozdvizhenka, Novotoretsk, Novogrodivka, Selidovoy, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka districts. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 10 enemy attacks, two skirmishes are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the enemy army attacked 13 times in the direction of the settlements of Tsukuryne, Hirnyk, Zhelanne Pershe, Georgiivka, Katerynivka, and Kostyantynivka. Seven attempts by the occupiers to advance have already been repulsed.

In the Vremivsk direction, four enemy attacks took place near Katerynivka and Vugledar. One battle is still going on.

In the Gulyaipol direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully attacked in the Gulyaipol region.

In the Orihiv direction, the occupying forces stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Robotyny, Novoandriivka, and Novodanilivka four times. One battle is still going on.

The operation is ongoing in the Kursk region. Enemy aviation continues to raze their villages and cities to the ground. Since the beginning of the day, Russian aircraft have struck twelve strikes with twenty anti-aircraft missiles on their own territory.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 21, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.09.24 approximately amounted to: