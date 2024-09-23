The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders, 16 tanks and 81 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 643,750 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,330 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,784 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,252 (+30) units,

artillery systems — 18,414 (+81) units,

RSZV — 1,197 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 949 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,699 (+71) units,

cruise missiles — 2,595 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,102 (+79) units,

special equipment — 3,145 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 162 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of clashes amounted to 16 enemy attacks. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Kruglyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 13 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Makiivka, Nevske, Bilogorivka, Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadove and Dibrova settlements.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 12 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, Hryhorivka, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, made 9 attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the areas of Dachny, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka settlements. In addition, stormed near Nelipivka.