According to the information of the General Staff, since the beginning of the day, 65 combat clashes took place on the front between the Ukrainian military and the occupying army of the Russian Federation. The situation remains the most tense in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo districts of Donetsk region.

What is known about the situation at the front since the beginning of the day

It is noted that 2 attacks by Russian occupiers in the Vovchansk region were recorded in the Kharkiv region . There is currently another battle going on there.

In the Kupyansk district, the criminal army of the Russian Federation during the day made unsuccessful attempts to advance to the positions of the Armed Forces in the districts of Petropavlivka, Synkivka, Glushkivka, Kruglyakivka, Lozova and Stelmakhivka. There are currently 5 more fights going on.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the number of enemy attacks increased to 5. Fighting took place near Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Novosadovo, and Dibrova. Currently, 2 more clashes are ongoing.

In the direction of Siversk, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces near Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the Ukrainian military continues to repulse two attacks by the Russian occupiers near Kalynyivka and Klishchiivka.

At the same time, 5 enemy attacks near Hryhorivka and Stupochki have already been repelled.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Russian occupiers, with the support of aviation, tried to attack 4 times near Dachny, Toretsk, Shcherbinivka and Nelipivka.

Another battle is currently underway near Toretsk.

The largest number of enemy attacks since the beginning of the day was recorded in the direction of Pokrovsk. 21 clashes of varying intensity were recorded.

Fighting is currently ongoing in six locations in the districts of Novotoretsk, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, and Marynivka.

It is noted that a difficult situation persists in the Kurakhovo region. 6 enemy assaults were repulsed near Hirnik, Tsukuryny, Zhelany Drugo and Katerynivka.

4 more battles with the Russian occupiers continue near Kostyantynivka and Hirnyk.

Enemy attacks were also recorded near Ugledar and Vodyanyi. There are currently 4 clashes going on there.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

Since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have not carried out offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia region . The enemy is carrying out airstrikes and artillery fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

On the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military repelled 1 enemy attack.