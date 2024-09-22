The Armed Forces destroyed almost 9,000 soldiers and 88 tanks of the Russian army in a week

During the week, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 8,620 Russian soldiers. They also managed to destroy 224 artillery systems and 159 BBMs.

What are the losses of the Russian army during the last week

As the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk reported, during the week from September 15 to 22, the enemy lost about 8,620 personnel.

The Armed Forces also managed to destroy:

88 tanks;

159 combat armored vehicles;

224 artillery systems;

9 RSZV;

2 air defense installations;

339 units of auto equipment;

60 units of special equipment.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed at least three enemy missiles and 394 UAVs. A total of 1,278 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,500 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8768 (+22) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,222 (+52) units,

artillery systems — 18,333 (+63) units,

RSZV — 1195 (+2) units,

air defense equipment — 949 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15628 (+67),

cruise missiles — 2595 (+0),

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,023 (+57) units,

special equipment — 3144 (+19)

As the General Staff notes, 163 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

The enemy attacked 28 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to wedge into our defenses near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Grekivka, Nevsky, Torsky, Tern, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Bilogorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times in the districts of Kalynyvka, Maisky, Andriivka and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 12 attacks near Nelipivka, Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.