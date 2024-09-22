The Russian Federation lost shells for 2-3 months as a result of the attack of the Armed Forces on the arsenal in Toropka — Estonian intelligence

As a result of the attack on the warehouse in Toropka, Tver region on September 18, the Russian Federation lost shells for 2-3 months.
Estonian intelligence announced the consequences of the destruction of the missile arsenal in Toropka
According to the head of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Defense Forces, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, additional ammunition, which was not already stored in the warehouse in Toropka, was transported there by train shortly before the strike.
According to Kiviselg, the impact of this loss of the occupiers on the front will be visible in the coming weeks.
Ukrainian drones attacked a missile arsenal in the Tver region of the Russian Federation
On September 18, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery administration in the Tver region of the Russian Federation.
According to sources in Ukrainian intelligence, this is a joint operation of the GUR, the SBU and the SSO.
The powerful secondary detonation caused considerable panic among the local population, as the resulting "mushroom" resembled the aftermath of a nuclear explosion.
Also, NASA satellites recorded thermal indicators on almost the entire territory of the 107th arsenal of the Russian Armed Forces.
It is known that a series of direct hits destroyed significant stocks of North Korean KN23 ballistic missiles, missiles for the Grad MLRS, S-300 air defense systems, and ballistic missiles for the Iskander system.
Earthquakes also occurred in the Tver region after the attack on the ammunition warehouse. The magnitude of the most powerful was 2.8 points.
In total, more than a hundred attack drones were involved in the attack. The distance to the target from the state border of Ukraine is about 500 kilometers.
