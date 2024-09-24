The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 643,750 soldiers.
Points of attention
- Over the last day, the Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders, 16 tanks and more than 60 artillery systems.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion reached 643,750 soldiers.
- Information about the situation at the front includes 143 combat clashes and a detailed review of events in the Lymansky, Toretsk, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
- The enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the areas of various settlements, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully restrained the enemy attacks.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,800 (+16) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,292 (+40) units,
artillery systems — 18,475 (+61) units,
RSZV — 1,198 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 952 (+3) units,
aircraft –– 369 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,764 (+65) units,
cruise missiles — 2,595 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,175 (+73) units,
special equipment — 3,155 (+10) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 143 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torsky, and Dronivka.
With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk direction. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Dachnoy, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.
The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhiv direction in the areas of Tsukuryny, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Ukrainian settlements, where the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 21 times.
