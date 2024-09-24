The Armed Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders, 16 tanks and more than 60 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 643,750 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,800 (+16) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,292 (+40) units,

artillery systems — 18,475 (+61) units,

RSZV — 1,198 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 952 (+3) units,

aircraft –– 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 15,764 (+65) units,

cruise missiles — 2,595 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,175 (+73) units,

special equipment — 3,155 (+10) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 143 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Cherneshchyna, Druzhelyubivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Dibrova, Torsky, and Dronivka.

With the support of attack aircraft, the enemy tried to advance 15 times in the Toretsk direction. The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Dachnoy, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

There were 30 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsky direction. The enemy tried to advance in the direction of Vozdvizhenka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka, Novotoretskyi, Mykolaivka, Novogrodivka, Zhuravka, Krasnoy Yar, and Zeleny Pol.