The Armed Forces broke through a new section of the front on the border with the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — video

Defenders of the 95th Separate Polish Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine broke through one of the sections of the Russian border during the operation in Kurshchyna.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine made another breakthrough on the border with Russia
As noted, this is already the second successful operation to breach the Russian border since the beginning of the operation in the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
In the video, you can see footage of making passages in engineering barriers, the entry of airborne assault units into enemy territory, and the first battles in the border strip, where DSHV tankers "dismantle" the enemy's stronghold.
The fighters did not say exactly where they managed to break through the section of the border with the Russian Federation.
The counteroffensive of the Russian Federation in Kurshchyna was stopped — the commandant's office
Defense forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of Russian troops in the Kursk region. Part of its territory remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.
In the Kursk region, Russian troops sought to attack the positions of the units of the Armed Forces from the flanks. However, the attempts of the occupiers were stopped.
This was announced on September 18 by the representative of the commandant's office of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.
Dmytrashkivskyi noted that the situation has now stabilized and is currently under the control of the Armed Forces. Despite this, the enemy still achieved partial success.
