General Staff: more than 70 combat clashes have taken place between the AFU and the Russian Army

The situation at the front remains difficult and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to try to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. Today it is the hottest in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on September 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In total, more than 70 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Systematic insidious attacks by the enemy's artillery and aircraft on the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions do not stop. Today, areas of settlements such as Studenok, Velyka Pisarivka, Novomykolaivka, Obody and Boyaro-Lezhachi were affected by enemy artillery shelling from the territory of Russia. In addition, the enemy struck areas of populated areas such as Progress, Yastrubshchyna, Komarivka, Studenok, Melyachikha, Bilovody, Khodyna, Bunyakyne, dropping a total of 14 aerial bombs. Share

The enemy does not forget to strike on its own territory. So, according to the available information, today the enemy carried out six airstrikes in the Kursk region, seven air bombs were used.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers twice tried to storm the defense lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk region, our troops repelled the Russian attacks.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced six times on the positions of our units in the area of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Glushkivka, Kruglyakivka, and Lozova. Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly on the defensive, four skirmishes are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

Today, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosadovo. Four clashes have ended, two more are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assault operations with the support of army aviation in the direction of the positions of our troops near Hryhorivka and Stupochka. All attacks of the invaders were repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbanivka, and New York, where the Defense Forces repulsed two attacks, and three skirmishes are still ongoing. The occupiers actively use aviation in this direction, in particular, the areas of Druzhba, Berestka and Kostyantynivka are subject to bombardment.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 19 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the Vozdvizheneka, Novotoretsky, Mykolaivka, Grodivka, Lysivka, Krutoy Yar, Dachinsky, Marynivka, Selidovy, and Novotoretsky districts. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repulsed 15 enemy attacks so far, with four ongoing attacks. Enemy losses are being refined.

Fighting continues near Tsukuryny, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka in the Kurakhiv direction. According to detailed information, 13 attacks of the occupying army have been repulsed today, four attacks are ongoing.

In the direction of Vremivka, our troops repelled five attacks in the direction of Ugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Vodyanyi and Katerynivka, three more attacks are ongoing, attempts to advance to the enemy did not bring success.

In the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions, the occupiers made one unsuccessful attempt to attack our units near Novodarivka and Maly Shcherbaki.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully tried to dislodge Ukrainian soldiers from their positions.

What is known about total and current enemy losses