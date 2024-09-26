General Staff: since the beginning of the day, there have been 106 clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. A total of 106 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on September 26. The situation remains tense in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on 09/26/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The aggressor does not stop using artillery and aviation on the territory of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Today, the settlements of Bachivsk, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, Sydorivka, Vilna Sloboda, Obody, Bachivsk, Stara Huta, Bilovody, Khotiivka, Leonivka and Vidrodenivske were hit by artillery and mortar shelling.

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Atynskyi, Bilany, Khrapivshchyna and Kozachy.

Two skirmishes took place in the Kharkiv direction . The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk.

Since the beginning of the day, 18 battles have been fought in the Kupyansk direction . The enemy carried out offensive actions near Hlushkivka, Kolisnikivka and Stelmakhivka. At this time, five attacks by the occupiers continue.

There were 11 combat clashes in the Lyman direction . The enemy stormed near Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo and Torsky. There are currently three enemy attacks underway. In addition, the invaders carried out four airstrikes on Serebryanka, Nadia and Raigorodok.

On the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces stopped four offensive actions of the Russians near Bilogorivka, Spirny, and Verkhnyokamyansky, where one battle is currently underway. The situation is under the control of our troops.

Eight skirmishes took place in the Kramatorsk direction . The invaders tried to storm our positions near Minkivka, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, and Leonidovka. Three combats have been completed, four are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft dropped anti-aircraft missiles near Kleban-Bik and Petrivka, and also launched 14 anti-aircraft missiles at Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 26 assaults in the areas of Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutiy Yar, Novogrodivka, Selidove and Marynivka settlements. The defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 24 attacks, two battles are ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 23 times near Tsukuriny, Zhelany Drugo, Georgiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka, and Katerynivka. Eighteen attempts to advance have been repulsed, five are still ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Vodyanyi, Katerynivka, and Bogoyavlenka five times. Four battles have been completed, one is still ongoing.

In the Gulyaipil direction, without combat clashes, but with the involvement of aviation, the invaders hit Biloghiri and Gulyaipol with NARs.

Two skirmishes took place in the Orihiv direction . The enemy was conducting an offensive in the Robotyny area. There was no success.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy launched an air strike on Kozatskyi, using 10 anti-aircraft missiles.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,400 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: