The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1100 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 62 artillery systems per day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 651,810 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian invaders and 62 artillery systems in the last day.
  • The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 651,810 soldiers.
  • During the past 24 hours, 165 combat clashes were recorded in all directions of the front.
  • On the Lymansky direction, 22 enemy attacks were repelled, on Kramatorsk — 12 attempts to break through the defense, on Toretsk — 10 enemy advances, on Pokrovsky — 39 attacks, on Kurakhivsk — 18 attempts to break through.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

  • tanks — 8869 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,476 (+38) units,

  • artillery systems — 18,795 (+62) units,

  • RSZV — 1204 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 962 (+1) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16186 (+93) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2610 (+0) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25495 (+84) units,

  • special equipment — 3297 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 22 enemy attacks in the areas of Grekivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, Terniv, Torsky, and Bilogorivka.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified 12 enemy attempts to break through our defenses in the Chasovoy Yar, Kalynyvka, and Kurdyumivka areas of the Donetsk region.

  • Ten times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction, operating in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka settlements.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 39 attacks. More than half of them are in Selidovoy, Novotoretsk, Mykolaivka and Marynivka districts.

  • In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Tsukuryny, Georgiyivka, Katerynivka and Hirnyk settlements, where the occupiers tried 18 times to break through the Ukrainian defense lines.

