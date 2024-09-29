The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1100 occupiers of the Russian Federation and 62 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 651,810 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,170 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8869 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,476 (+38) units,

artillery systems — 18,795 (+62) units,

RSZV — 1204 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 962 (+1) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16186 (+93) units,

cruise missiles — 2610 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25495 (+84) units,

special equipment — 3297 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 165 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.