The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and 33 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 654,430 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,883 (+9) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,547 (+44) units,

artillery systems — 18,855 (+33) units,

RSZV — 1,204 (+0) units,

air defense equipment — 963 (+0) units,

aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,322 (+98) units,

cruise missiles — 2,613 (+3) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,621 (+73) units,

special equipment — 3,314 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 189 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 24 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruglyakivka, and Vyshnevo.

The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward towards Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansk Forestry, one skirmish is still ongoing.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 18 attacks near Toretsk, Zalizny, Nelipivka and Shcherbinivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Novogrodivka, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Vozdvizhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.