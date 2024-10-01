The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and 33 artillery systems per day
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and 33 artillery systems per day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 44 BBMs and 33 artillery systems per day
The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 654,430 soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are effectively responding to the attacks of the Russian army forces, destroying more than 1,300 Russian soldiers and a huge amount of equipment in the last day.
  • About 189 combat clashes were recorded in different directions of the front, where the Ukrainian military actively repelled the attacks of the occupiers.
  • Particularly tense situations were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction, where the enemy tried to break through populated areas, but was successfully stopped by our defenders.
  • Ukrainian defense forces repelled attacks in the areas of Georgiivka, Kurakhovo, Katerynivka and other settlements.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,370 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

  • tanks — 8,883 (+9) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 17,547 (+44) units,

  • artillery systems — 18,855 (+33) units,

  • RSZV — 1,204 (+0) units,

  • air defense equipment — 963 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 369 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,322 (+98) units,

  • cruise missiles — 2,613 (+3) units,

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,621 (+73) units,

  • special equipment — 3,314 (+1) units.

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 189 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

  • There were 24 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyan direction during the day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Novoosynovo, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka, Kruglyakivka, and Vyshnevo.

  • The enemy attacked 24 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to move forward towards Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in Serebryansk Forestry, one skirmish is still ongoing.

  • In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 18 attacks near Toretsk, Zalizny, Nelipivka and Shcherbinivka, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction, where our defenders stopped 43 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Novogrodivka, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Vozdvizhenka, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selidovoy, where the Defense Forces repelled more than 20 attacks.

  • In the Kurakhivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on positions near Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, Kurakhovo, Tsukuryny, and Katerynivka. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Kurakhove and Georgiivka.

