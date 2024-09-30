General Staff: there were 14 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian army in the Lyman direction

The situation on the front line remains tense. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively oppose the Russian aggressor, causing him losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 80 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on September 30.
Current situation in different areas of the front on September 30
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 30/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,
The border towns of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of 10 settlements were affected by barrel artillery fire and MLRS. The aggressor also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Studenok, Kucherivka, and Budivelne settlements, using seven anti-aircraft missiles.
The Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to the available information, nine strikes by twelve guided aerial bombs have been made on its territory.
In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Burguvatka, Starytsia, and Vovchansk seven times, and two skirmishes are still ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynovy, Hlushkivka, and Vyshnevoy, two more skirmishes continue near Kruglyakivka.
In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks during the day near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovoy, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the Serebryansk Forestry. Ten clashes have ended by now, four more are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the Serebryansk forestry area, dropping more than 60 unguided air missiles.
The enemy carried out two offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukrainian defenders repelled both enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out an air strike in the Siversk area, using six air bombs.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, carried out two assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovoy Yar. One battle is over, one more is in progress.
On the Toretsk direction, ten enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk, Zalizny, Nelipivka, Shcherbinivka districts. The aggressor launched an air strike on Kostyantynivka, having already used three aerial bombs.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 13 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of populated areas, Novotoretske, Sukha Balka, Mykolayivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled seven enemy attacks, six clashes are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being refined.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the occupiers carried out eight unsuccessful attacks near Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka and Katerynivka, launched an airstrike in the Shevchenko area, using four anti-aircraft missiles.
In the Vremivsk direction, units of our troops repelled six Russian assaults near Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, and Zolotaya Niva. The occupiers carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka and Bogoyavlenka, a total of 21 air bombs were dropped.
In the Orichiv direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the positions of our defenders. At the same time, the enemy carries out airstrikes and artillery fire on the positions of our troops and populated areas. A total of 10 anti-aircraft missiles and 7 aerial bombs were used in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Pyatikhatka and Veselyanka settlements.
At the moment, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded in the Gulyaipil and Prydniprovsky directions .
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,250 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,874 (+5) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 17,503 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 18,822 (+27) units;
RSZV — 1204 units;
air defense equipment — 963 (+1) units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,224 (+38) units;
cruise missiles — 2,610 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,548 (+53) units;
special equipment — 3313 (+16) units.
