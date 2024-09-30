General Staff: there were 14 skirmishes between the AFU and the Russian army in the Lyman direction

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 30/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

The border towns of Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Areas of 10 settlements were affected by barrel artillery fire and MLRS. The aggressor also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Studenok, Kucherivka, and Budivelne settlements, using seven anti-aircraft missiles.

The Russians are bombing the Kursk region of the Russian Federation: according to the available information, nine strikes by twelve guided aerial bombs have been made on its territory.

In addition, in the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the defensive lines of Ukrainian units near Burguvatka, Starytsia, and Vovchansk seven times, and two skirmishes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novoosynovy, Hlushkivka, and Vyshnevoy, two more skirmishes continue near Kruglyakivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 14 attacks during the day near Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Novosadovoy, Dibrova, Serebryanka, Hryhorivka and in the Serebryansk Forestry. Ten clashes have ended by now, four more are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the Serebryansk forestry area, dropping more than 60 unguided air missiles.

The enemy carried out two offensive actions in the Siverskyi direction in the areas of Verkhnokamianske and Bilogorivka settlements, Ukrainian defenders repelled both enemy attacks. The enemy also carried out an air strike in the Siversk area, using six air bombs.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, carried out two assaults on the positions of our troops near Chasovoy Yar. One battle is over, one more is in progress.