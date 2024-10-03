The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 37 artillery systems per day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 656,710 soldiers.
Points of attention
- In total, the Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers and 37 artillery systems in the last day.
- Over the past 24 hours, 142 combat clashes have been recorded in various directions of the front, where Ukrainian troops actively repelled the attacks of the invaders.
- The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykolaivka, as well as in the Kupyansk, Lymansk and Kurakhivsk directions.
- The defense forces successfully repelled 27 and 29 attacks in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions, respectively.
- Data on the losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion indicate the destruction of 656,710 troops, including equipment and enemy aircraft.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,893 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,596 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 18,906 (+37) units,
RSZV — 1,204 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 964 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,393 (+43) units,
cruise missiles — 2,613 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,750 (+58) units,
special equipment — 3,330 (+12) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 142 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 14 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Andriivka, Pischany and Stelmakhivka.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to penetrate our defenses near Grekivka, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Makiivka, and Torsky.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Ivanovsky, Kalynyvka, and Bila Hora.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out 20 attacks near Dilyivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbinivka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed at Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 27 attacks. The occupiers most actively tried to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove and Georgiivka settlements. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of the settlements of Tsukuryne, Zhelanne Druge and Katerynivka.
