The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,100 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks and 64 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 661,630 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,160 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,933 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles — 17,710 (+31) units,

artillery systems — 19,156 (+64) units,

RSZV — 1,223 (+7) units,

air defense equipment — 972 (+2) units,

aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,643 (+65) units,

cruise missiles — 2,615 (+2) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 26,102 (+96) units,

special equipment — 3,364 (+1) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 141 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

6 battles were fought in the Kharkiv direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Vovchansk and Staritsa.

12 skirmishes took place over the past day in the Kupian direction near Kucherivka, Novoosynovo, Kruglyakivka, Vyshnevo, Synkivka and Stelmakhivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled one attempt to push our soldiers near Bilogorivka in the Siverskyi direction.

In the areas of Stupochka, Chasiv Yar and Bila Gora settlements in the Kramatorsk direction, 9 battles were fought per day.

With the support of attack and bomber aircraft in the direction of Toretsk, the Russians attacked 17 times near Toretsk and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 21 enemy assaults in the areas of Myrnohrad, Lysivka, Novotroitske, Promin and Petrivka settlements. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Krutoy Yar and Selidovoy. Share