Ukraine received more than a third of the ammunition for the AFU within the framework of the Czech initiative

More than a third of the 500,000 munitions that should be transferred as part of the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in Ukraine.
Ukraine received a third of the ammunition promised by the Czech Republic
The ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told about it.
According to him, the Ukrainian military primarily needs 155-millimeter ammunition.
As Zvarych said, Ukraine is negotiating with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic regarding the expansion of the initiative. He also assured that he had no information about the problems with the ammunition being transferred, which was recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.
In addition, according to him, the initiative is designed to become a tool for investing in Ukrainian domestic ammunition production.
Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to further develop them and be able to produce smaller-caliber ammunition, Zvarych noted, adding that Ukraine is also discussing this issue with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.
By the end of the year, the Armed Forces will receive 500,000 ammunition
According to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fial, the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces will continue "at the predicted pace in the coming months."
At the same time, the prime minister assured that, in parallel with this, the Czech Republic already annually supplies hundreds of thousands of large-caliber ammunition of other types.
