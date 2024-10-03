Ukraine received more than a third of the ammunition for the AFU within the framework of the Czech initiative
Ukraine
Ukraine received more than a third of the ammunition for the AFU within the framework of the Czech initiative

Source:  online.ua

More than a third of the 500,000 munitions that should be transferred as part of the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine has received over a third of the 500,000 munitions promised by the Czech Republic within the framework of an initiative, primarily consisting of essential 155 mm ammunition for the Ukrainian military.
  • The Czech initiative aims to support Ukraine by investing in domestic ammunition production, enhancing the country's military capabilities and self-sufficiency.
  • Despite recent reports suggesting problems with the ammunition transfer, the Ukrainian ambassador to the Czech Republic emphasizes the effectiveness of the initiative and anticipates further support in the coming year.
  • By the end of the year, Ukraine is expected to have received 500,000 units of 155 mm ammunition, with plans for continued supply to bolster the Ukrainian army.
  • While Ukraine has made strides in enhancing its military capabilities, additional financial resources are required to further develop the military-industrial complex and produce smaller-caliber ammunition.

Ukraine received a third of the ammunition promised by the Czech Republic

The ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told about it.

According to him, the Ukrainian military primarily needs 155-millimeter ammunition.

As Zvarych said, Ukraine is negotiating with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic regarding the expansion of the initiative. He also assured that he had no information about the problems with the ammunition being transferred, which was recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The ambassador suggested that the publication was an attempt to discredit the initiative and emphasized that it is actually effective and has room for development, and also expressed hope that the supply will continue next year.

In addition, according to him, the initiative is designed to become a tool for investing in Ukrainian domestic ammunition production.

Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to further develop them and be able to produce smaller-caliber ammunition, Zvarych noted, adding that Ukraine is also discussing this issue with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

By the end of the year, the Armed Forces will receive 500,000 ammunition

According to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fial, the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces will continue "at the predicted pace in the coming months."

By the end of the year, about 500,000 units of 155 mm ammunition will be delivered to the Ukrainian army, said Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Fiala.

At the same time, the prime minister assured that, in parallel with this, the Czech Republic already annually supplies hundreds of thousands of large-caliber ammunition of other types.

