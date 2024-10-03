Ukraine received more than a third of the ammunition for the AFU within the framework of the Czech initiative

More than a third of the 500,000 munitions that should be transferred as part of the Czech initiative by the end of the year are already in Ukraine.

The ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told about it.

According to him, the Ukrainian military primarily needs 155-millimeter ammunition.

As Zvarych said, Ukraine is negotiating with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic regarding the expansion of the initiative. He also assured that he had no information about the problems with the ammunition being transferred, which was recently reported by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.

The ambassador suggested that the publication was an attempt to discredit the initiative and emphasized that it is actually effective and has room for development, and also expressed hope that the supply will continue next year.

In addition, according to him, the initiative is designed to become a tool for investing in Ukrainian domestic ammunition production.

Ukraine has increased its capabilities, but we need certain financial resources to further develop them and be able to produce smaller-caliber ammunition, Zvarych noted, adding that Ukraine is also discussing this issue with the Ministry of Defense of the Czech Republic.

By the end of the year, the Armed Forces will receive 500,000 ammunition

According to the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fial, the supply of ammunition to the Armed Forces will continue "at the predicted pace in the coming months."

By the end of the year, about 500,000 units of 155 mm ammunition will be delivered to the Ukrainian army, said Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Fiala.

At the same time, the prime minister assured that, in parallel with this, the Czech Republic already annually supplies hundreds of thousands of large-caliber ammunition of other types.