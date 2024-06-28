Czechia to allocate almost €35mn for artillery shells supply to Ukraine

Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Thursday that the Czech Republic will allocate almost 866 million crowns (34.7 million euros) as part of its initiative to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition.
Czechia's government will purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine
Fiala said this at a press conference before flying to Brussels for the meeting of the European Council.
According to the Czech Prime Minister, the funds allocated by the Czech government will be spent on the purchase of ammunition from the Czech company STV Group.
As reported, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala proposed at the EU summit in February to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine in third countries with EU funds.
It was about 800,000 ammunition that the Czech Republic found all over the world.
In May, he announced that the participating countries had already contributed more than 1.6 billion euros.
Also, the day before, the Minister of Defense of the Czech Republic Jana Chernokhova informed that 18 countries have already joined the initiative, but she did not name the countries where the ammunition is purchased, as Russia may try to disrupt the agreements.
Italy is preparing a package of military aid to Ukraine
The ninth arms package for Ukraine, which Defense Minister Guido Crozetto will present to the parliament by the end of the month, will contain not only the Samp-T air defence system but also a batch of long-range Storm Shadow missiles capable of potentially hitting the territory of the Russian Federation.
Storm Shadow missiles were adopted relatively recently — in 2002.
However, since then, these missiles have been used several times in Royal Air Force operations, including in Iraq, Libya, and against Islamic State militants in Syria.
In 2011, British aviation used precisely this type of missile to attack Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi's bunkers in Sirte.
Also, Italy will send the second Franco-Italian Samp/T air defense system to Ukraine.
