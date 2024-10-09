General Staff: the most active clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army took place in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions

The Russian army does not stop its attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine on October 9. So far, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 80 times. It is most active in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Current situation in different areas of the front on October 9

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 09/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border areas of Sumy region and Chernihiv region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of settlements of the River River in the Sumy region; Katerynivka, Kharkiv region; Toretsk, Yablunivka, Kalinove, Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka Oleksandro-Kalynovka and Chunyshyne of the Donetsk region.

It is known that today the Russian aviation carried out six air strikes, dropping 14 guided air bombs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists dropped two guided aerial bombs near Tsupivka and Lyptsi, and also twice tried to dislodge our defenders from their positions near Vovchansk. The attacks have been repelled, the situation is under control.

Eleven times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Novoselivka, Vyshnevo, and Kruglyakivka.

Enemy units do not stop attacking in the Lymansk direction in the areas of Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Andriivka, Makiivka and Torske settlements. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five out of ten enemy attacks in this direction. The fighting continues.

The Kramatorsk direction was attacked five times near Minkivka, Chasovoy Yar, Aleksandro-Shultyny, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

At this time, nine enemy attacks took place in the Toretsk direction. Actively using bomber aircraft, the enemy attacked near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka, Shcherbynivka and Dilyivka, seven clashes continue until now.

With the support of aviation, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have carried out 13 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukhoi Balka, Novotoretskyi, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Lysivka, Sukhoi Yar and Selidovoy in the Pokrovsky direction . The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 12 enemy attacks, one battle is still ongoing.

21 clashes took place today in the Kurakhiv direction , where the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the districts of Hirnyk, Novoselidivka, Tsukuryny, Gostroy, Georgiyivka, Kostyantynivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka. Five fights are still going on.

Near Bogoyavlenka in the direction of Vremivsk, the invaders attacked the positions of the Ukrainian troops five times, near which the fighting continues to this day.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders tried to dislodge our units from their positions four times, and the battle is currently ongoing.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: